Athol Daily News - Closed schools are looking for veteran shelters

Published: 1/27/2020 10:14:29 PM

Modified: 01/27/2020 10:14:12 p.m.

WINCHENDON – According to Executive Director Charlie Murphy, the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center intends to submit a proposal to purchase two former school buildings in Winchendon and convert them into veteran shelters.

Murphy noted that the project is very early in the planning phase and hopes to convert the schools into 30 to 40 residential units.

Depending on the funding sources used by the center, the facility is open to previously homeless veterans and individuals who qualify according to the income guidelines. He said the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center hopes to use both low-income housing and historic tax credits to aid the transition.

Murphy added that the schools would primarily be converted into one-bedroom units for single veterans.

“In a perfect world, between the city, state, and federal government approval process and efforts to bring the funding together, we’d probably get the shovel on the ground in about two years,” Murphy said. “It’s a pretty long process.”

The Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center, headquartered in Gardner, serves veterans in around 30 communities, including Athol and several surrounding cities. Murphy said that all the accommodations created in the former schools would be open to all veterans, not just those currently in the center’s service area.

At a special session last fall, voters in Winchendon approved a plan to sell Streeter and Polish schools, each built in 1900, specifically for use as a veteran dorm.

“A few years ago, the city tried to gain the authority to sell the schools,” said city administrator Keith Hickey. But there is a need for veteran shelters, and that would be a good place for that. In some cases, the senior center is right next door so you can use it too. ”

Hickey, Murphy, and the architect of the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center went on a tour of the street school last week. “And they seem interested.”

According to Hickey, it is likely that every building will need to be freed from hazardous substances before work on residential units can begin.

“I would suspect the floor may contain asbestos,” he said. “The walls may have been painted with lead. The developer has to deal with this. ”

While the deadline for submitting proposals for the property ends on February 10, the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center (MVOC) was the only organization to take part in the tour last week.

Although this is unlikely, Hickey said, the city should take a different look at the potential uses of the former schools if the outreach center’s proposal turns out to be unacceptable to the city, or if unforeseen circumstances make the preferred use of the buildings impossible.

“It will of course be up to the selectboard to decide if they want to suggest something that will expand their use,” he said. “We’ll take care of it if we have to. When we talked to MVOC, we thought they could get the money they needed to renovate the property. They had a rendering at the fall meeting.

“They would rehabilitate both the Polish and Streeter schools. You would also build a building that connects the two schools and houses some of the necessities, whether it’s laundry rooms or things like that. I am assuming that it would be a three-story extension, as they would likely build the elevator into this extension. You would need to install an elevator to serve both buildings. “