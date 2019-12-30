Athol Daily News – City director Suhoski at the ministry. chefs: Be frugal with budget requests

Loading...

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:00:56 PM

Modified: 12/29/2019 10:43:43 PM

ATHOL – Christmas may be over, but municipal department heads are just starting to compile their wish lists for fiscal year 2021.

Although there is no Ebenezer Scrooge, city manager Shaun Suhoski – while acknowledging that budgets are likely to increase – everyone is asked to be thrifty. They will then find out at the city's annual meeting in May whether or not Santa Claus, in the form of Athol voters, will respond to their wishes.

OK, the holiday analogies may be a bit of an exaggeration, but the fact remains that Suhoski, in a note sent the day after Christmas, asked all department heads to "submit service budgets at the level of no more than 2% 2010 lower level »All requests must reach the City Manager's office before January 21.

Suhoski explained in the memo that projections for increased state tax revenue for fiscal 21, presented at an income hearing held earlier this month- ci, ranged from 0.8% to 3.5%. The "forecasts by various entities with the finance commissioner Christopher Harding", continues the memo, were fixed on a median projection of 2.3% of revenue growth. Growth will slow, in part due to the fact that Massachusetts income tax drops slightly from 5.05% to 5% on January 1.

As a result, Suhoski plans a prudent 2% increase in state aid for fiscal year 21. This figure may change with the release of the budget proposed by Governor Charlie Baker and estimates from Cherry Sheet, both at the end of January.

While Athol has also seen an increase in tax revenues from business development in and around the North Quabbin Commons shopping center, Suhoski said that a large part of that revenue was already incurred.

The city manager said the planned increase in state aid will add about $ 40,000 to the city's revenues; An additional $ 300,000 will come from property taxes and estimated additional revenues of $ 100,000 to $ 120,000 from "new growth".

"Two years ago, that gave us about $ 450,000 in new money," he said. “It could be $ 500,000 this year; we don't have firm figures yet. But it sounds like a lot of money. So where is it going? I'll tell you where it's going.

"The first $ 150,000 goes to the mandatory funding schedule for retirement evaluation. Last year, the educational assessment of the schools – Monty Tech and the regional school district – was about a quarter of a million dollars. Well, that’s $ 400,000. And then the salary for our contractual obligations is another hundred thousand dollars. So this is where the new income goes fairly quickly. This is the general requirement from year to year. "

Suhoski also noted that last year's new growth revenue was around $ 260,000, thanks in large part to North Quabbin Commons. Significant revenue from the mall was also generated the previous year. However, he pointed out that for a period of 15 years, this money pays an annual debt service of between $ 150,000 and $ 160,000 to cover the cost of $ 2 million – plus interest – for the extension of the water and sewer service to allow the development of the place.

"We are getting new growth," said Suhoski, "but the bulk of that is paying down the debt service that voters approved about eight years ago, I believe."

Suhoski also noted that, whatever new revenues have been generated in recent years, they have helped pay for additional staff for public works and police and city hall services.

"Most of the money goes to fixed costs and to the obligations we have," he said. "But we are not asking for a waiver. When the tax base increases, it decreases the pressure on the tax rate for everyone. It reduces this upward pressure on all taxpayers. The answer to Budgeting isn't always the cut; you have to be strategic. You don't want fluff, but if you wring out the washcloth too much, you don't get out of it. in the end nothing. It ends up hurting everyone. "

"But," he concluded, "I think the city is on a good foundation."