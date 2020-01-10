Athol Daily News - Cities get more street money from the state

Loading...

The state is earmarking additional $ 20 million this year to build roads and bridges for cities across Massachusetts. $ 648,733 will flow to Athol and the 26 cities in Franklin County to repair and repair roads, repair sidewalks, and more.

These 27 cities together received more than $ 6.4 million in Chapter 90 this year, bringing the additional funding to a total of more than $ 7.1 million. Funding was included in Governor Charlie Baker’s supplementary budget, meaning the total funding for Chapter 90 this year is now at $ 220 million.

Greenfield and Athol received the most, with Greenfield receiving $ 633,686 and $ 63,369 in additional money for the first time, while Athol initially received $ 507,704 and another $ 50,770 from the additional budget.

Greenfield plans to pave and repair some of its streets, as well as preventive maintenance such as crack sealing, at $ 697,055, according to Public Works Director Marlo Warner. He said the DPW is currently preparing a list of priorities and will present it to the State Department of Transportation and Mayor Roxann Wedegartner when it is done. He said pavement usually begins in late August and runs through September.

“The extra money will certainly help,” said Warner. “We may be able to do something more than we expected.”

Doug Walsh, superintendent of the Department of Public Works in Athol, said Athol will pave some of its streets with $ 558,474. He said the extra money would be very helpful.

“It’s pretty nice to have that money,” he said.

Deerfield received $ 389,480 and then another $ 38,948 for a total of $ 428,428. Orange received $ 411,433 and $ 41,143 from the additional budget for a total of $ 452,576 for the first time.

Montague received $ 489,278 and $ 48,928 for a total of $ 538,206. Ministry of Public Works superintendent Tom Bergeron said the city will use this money to repair roads, repair sidewalks, install safety trails and a flashing pedestrian sign in the city center, and do some preventive work, such as crack sealing.

“It’s a nice surprise,” said Bergeron. “We rely on Chapter 90 money for our road works, and this extra, unexpected money will really help. It often happens that we get extra. ”

Other cities that raised between $ 100,000 and $ 350,000 were Ashfield ($ 324,011), Bernardston ($ 200,831), Buckland ($ 203,948), Charlemont ($ 197,999), Colrain (350,579 $) Conway ($ 291,237), Erving ($ 94,435 ($ 162,696), Hawley ($ 192,632), Heath ($ 229,827), Leverett ($ 164,441), Leyden ($ 156,864), Monroe ( $ 71,805), New Salem ($ 160,501), Northfield ($ 315,518), Rowe ($ 156,357), Shelburne ($ 229,198) Shutesbury ($ 147,722), Sunderland ($ 200,377), Warwick ($ 244,802), Wendell ($ 206,713 ) and Whately ($ 159,292).

“This funding reflects our continued commitment to helping communities maintain and modernize local infrastructure, which is an integral part of the Commonwealth transportation network,” said Baker.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said cities are counting on Chapter 90 funding for important projects. She said state support would allow community leaders to take action to make the projects “ready to shovel” in the spring.

