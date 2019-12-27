Athol Daily News – Chamber organizes office hours with economic development officials

Loading...

Published: 12/27/2019 01:00:37

In partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and MassDevelopment, the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce will host state economic development officials for one-on-one meetings with developers, manufacturers, and homeowners. local businesses.

The meetings are an opportunity to discuss any specific issue related to their business or the expansion of their business, as well as to examine the state resources available to support growth and growth. # 39; s business expansion.

Kevin Kuros, director of Massachusetts Central for the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and Kelly Arvidson, vice-president of MassDevelopment will be available at the room office by appointment on Wednesday January 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are in 30 minute increments and are first come, first served.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce at (978) 353-7600 ext. 222.

Meetings are free and confidential and accessible to the disabled.

The Massachusetts Office of Business Development is helping companies move to the state and companies wishing to expand their current operations there. He is responsible for managing the state’s economic development incentive program, which provides tax credits for eligible business expansion projects. In addition, it provides information on other state economic development programs, including state R&D tax credit, Mass Life Science tax incentives. Center, the Workforce Training Fund grant program, the Mass Clean Energy Center programs, the STEP grant offered by the Mass Office of International Trade and Investment and other state resources.

MassDevelopment, the quasi-public finance and development agency for the state, offers home and equipment loans and other programs to support manufacturers, not-for-profit organizations and rental housing developers. In addition, it manages the state brownfields tax credit program, the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the tax credit program for new markets.