BOSTON – Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics overcome an 18-point deficit in the first quarter against the worst NBA team and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106 Friday night.

Marcus Smart started in place of the stuck Kemba Walker and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-point pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds remaining. Gordon Hayward scored 18 points and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Young scored 28 points with 10 assists for the Hawks, who beat Orlando on Monday to break a 10-game losing streak. But Daniel Theis blocked his potential winner in the final seconds, triggering a loose ball race that culminated in a brief scuffle match.

Smart and Alex Len received equivalent technical fouls, then Smart made one of two free throws 0.3 seconds before the end of the match.

John Collins had nine points and six rebounds in the first quarter, when Atlanta opened a 29-11 lead. The Celtics erased almost all of that at halftime, scoring the last five points from the first quarter and the first six from the second before heading to the break only 55-53 behind.

Hayward hit a 3 point late in the third quarter to give Boston an 82-80 lead. The Hawks never led again, even though they had a half-dozen chances to do so in the final minutes.

Walker was kicked out in the morning with the flu. Collins left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum who was trying to block his dunk. The two players were slow to get up, but Tatum stayed in the game and Collins was sidelined with a bruise on his back.

Hawks goalkeeper Vince Carter did not play. In his next game, he will become the first person in NBA history to play in four decades. Carter, who turns 43 this month, made his debut with Toronto in 1999.

"He and Tom Brady are in a race for years and years to come," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who is just three months older than Carter before the game. "I know how I feel after a full day of half-court basketball, and I can't imagine doing it at his age."

