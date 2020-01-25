Athol Daily News - Celtics eliminates large deficit in the 1st half, rally after Magic 109-98

Published: 01/24/2020 10:47:33 PM

Modified: 01/24/2020 10:47:19 PM

ORLANDO, Florida – Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 to help the Boston Celtics rally 16 points back in the first half and defeat the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday night.

Daniel Theis added 16 points when the Celtics won their third game in a row.

Evan Fournier led Orlando by 30 points, but the Magic struggled to find anyone to contribute in the second half when it won 56:41. Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Gordon was the only other player in the double digits at 12.

Walker had 27 points in the first half when Boston was in a 46-30 hole. The Celtics Point Guard scored 19 points in the second quarter and was 57: 53 ahead of Boston at half-time.

In the second half, Boston has increased the pace of defense significantly. The Celtics limited Orlando to just 7 out of 25 shots (28%) in the third quarter, outperforming the Magic by 29-20 and a 82-77 lead. Walker didn’t score in that area, but the Celtics didn’t need him when Boston started to spread his goals.

Walker put his sixth 3-pointer of the game on 95-81 (8:46) and then it was about holding out.

Orlando got 12 points from Fournier and Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 103-98 with 2:29, but the magic wentalless for the rest of the game.

Walker single-handedly kept Boston in the first half and scored 27 points in the 10-of-16 shootout. He won 27:26 against his teammates.

He scored 19 points in the second quarter after Orlando took the lead by 46-30 over a slow-response defense from Boston.

Walker replied by scoring 13 direct points for the Celtics, including three direct 3-point points, and finally getting help to close the 16-point deficit to only 57-53 at half-time.

TIP-INS

Celts: F Jayson Tatum (groin), G Jaylen Brown (ankle) and C Enes Kanter (hip) were all out. … At one point in the first half, Kemba Walker had beaten the rest of Celtics 25-18.

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac, G D.J. Augustin and F. Al-Farouq Aminu were outside. Orlando had defeated Boston three times in a row.

NEXT

Celts: on Sunday in New Orleans.

Magic: Home game against LA Clippers on Sunday.