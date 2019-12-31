Athol Daily News – Career center helping clients avoid loss of SNAP benefits

Loading...

The local career center and a social services agency work with clients to make sure no one loses their SNAP benefits when new Trump administration rules are implemented on April 1.

"We are reaching out to those at risk of losing their benefits," said Teri Anderson, executive director of the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center. "We have been working with the State Department of transitional aid for some time, so we have already implemented the program."

The White House announced earlier this year that the United States Department of Agriculture would further restrict eligibility for the supplemental nutritional assistance program for "able-bodied adults with no dependents" effective April 1 .

The new rule of administration would affect around 700,000 people nationwide and perhaps a few hundred locally. This would reduce the food aid provided by SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, and would make it more difficult for states to forgo the work requirements of the federal program, as they can do now, particularly in the areas of high unemployment. It has been announced that children, the disabled and the elderly will not be affected.

According to the Trump administration, able-bodied adults without dependents are the targets because they are people who should be working.

"We need everyone who can work to work," said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in a recent press release.

Anderson said SNAP recipients who fall into the valid adult category with no dependents will have the option of receiving job training or finding employment for at least 20 hours per week – the new requirement – through the career center.

"People will also potentially have the opportunity to get professional training," said Anderson. "We are trying to reach out to everyone now, before the new rules come into effect, so that no one loses their benefits."

She said that it is estimated that around 300 people in Franklin and Hampshire counties combined fall into this category.

McGovern frustrated

U.S. Representative James P. McGovern, Chair of the House Rules Committee and lead spokesperson for ending hunger in the United States, said that when Americans gathered for holiday meals this year, The Trump administration has "worked hard on a rule that will literally take food from the tables of vulnerable Americans who are already struggling to cope." "McGovern said Trump and those who wrote the rule" should be ashamed of themselves. "

McGovern, a Democrat who represents the 2nd District of Congress, which includes the North Quabbin area, said that this decision had nothing to do with bringing Americans to self-sufficiency, as the administration touts. He said he had attended many hearings on the matter and had never heard anyone tell him that being hungry made it easier for them to find employment.

"The fact is that able-bodied adults without dependents are a complicated group of people on whom we have little data," said McGovern. "What we do know is that many members of this group are veterans returning from service, while many others are workers who do not receive 20 hours of work per week, but the ; USDA has done no research on the impact of this new rule on these vulnerable Americans. The Trump administration should know more about this population before literally taking food from their tables. "

The worst part, he said, is that Democrats and Republicans gathered in 2018 to reject the cuts proposed by the administration, but new rules for the administration will still come in. effective April 1.

McGovern introduced a set of rules directing the office of the Chamber of Advocates General to explore all possible legal options to meet the "reckless new rule".

Pioneer Valley Community Action

Danna Boughton, Community Resources and Advocacy Coordinator at Community Action Pioneer Valley, said the agency was telling people about the changes, but didn't want anyone to panic.

She said it is possible that some or all of the changes will never happen.

"It goes against Congress," she said. "We have no specific program, but we will continue to work with people."

Boughton said it wouldn't affect many people in Franklin County if the rules were implemented.

"This is just not the way to go," she said. "If someone is hungry, they don't think about finding a job. People need stable housing and food, basic needs.

She said it's not like people get a lot of money for food when they participate in the SNAP program, at $ 1.38 per meal.

State Statistics

According to state statistics, 753,000 people in 446,000 Massachusetts households currently receive SNAP benefits. Of these, around 240,000 are between 18 and 49 years old.

The Transitional Assistance Department does not track workload data by county, but by postal code. In Franklin County, although the figures are not broken down into categories such as able-bodied adults without dependents, Greenfield has the largest number of SNAP beneficiaries, with 2,215. Athol has 1,407. Orange follows with 904 , then Turners Falls with 626. Shelburne Falls has 206 recipients, and other cities, including Northfield, South Deerfield, Sunderland and Bernardston, have more than 100 recipients each. The other cities have less than 100 inhabitants. The number of able-bodied adults without dependents is unclear.

Upcoming changes

Federal and state regulations make work rules a condition of eligibility for SNAP benefits, according to director of the Department of Transitional External Affairs Aid Chris Power. A person between 16 and 59 years old who benefits from SNAP benefits must respect the general SNAP working rules.

Under current rules, able-bodied adults without benefits can only receive SNAP benefits for a maximum of three months in a three-year period, unless they are working, volunteering, or are registered. to an education or training program for 80 hours or more per month.

Some, including able-bodied adults without dependents, are exempt from the general SNAP work rules and able-bodied adults without dependents if they are disabled, living with a minor, residing in an exempt geographic area where there are has a lack of sufficient jobs, a student, in drug or alcohol treatment, already employed, homeless or for other reasons.

Powers said the Department of Transitional Aid offers meaningful employment opportunities to all SNAP beneficiaries, including able-bodied adults with no dependents. He recently said, in collaboration with the Executive Office of Labor Development and Manpower, that a new initiative has been launched to provide employment services. targeted employment to SNAP beneficiaries in each MassHire Career Center across the state to support their employment opportunities.

According to the new Trump administration rule, "the lack of sufficient jobs" will be redefined – an area will have to have an unemployment rate 20% higher than the national average. States will have to use data from the Department of Labor or the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when available, to justify a geographic exemption.

Due to the changes in parameters described by the administration, Powers helps the State to estimate that the majority of clients currently subject to a valid adult without dependents will be considered non-exempt and subject to news rules. The state also predicts that very few cities will benefit from the geographic exemption, although more analysis is needed.

He said the Department of Transitional Aid is currently analyzing the impact of the new SNAP rule in Massachusetts.

