Athol Daily News - Cardinal star WR Fitzgerald returns for the 2020 season

Published: 1/15/2020 8:45:32 PM

Modified: 01/15/2020 08:44:42 PM

TEMPE, Arizona – Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals star receiver, is returning to the team for the 2020 season.

There was speculation that 36-year-old Fitzgerald could retire, but the team announced on Wednesday that he had signed a one-year contract. The veteran – one of the most prolific recipients in NFL history – posted on social media shortly after the announcement.

“This season has been one of the most fun in my career,” said Fitzgerald. “The future is so promising for this team and I am very happy to have the opportunity to build with this talented young core.”

“I started in Arizona and will end there. 2020! Let’s go to work! “

Fitzgerald was very productive in his 16th season, leading the Cardinals with 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns. He repeatedly said how much he enjoyed playing with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who was number 1 overall last year and quickly became a quality starter.

Now they get a second chance to play the playoffs together. The Cardinals had a 5-10-1 record last year.

In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals franchise leader in games (250), receptions (1,378), yards (17,083), touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120), and 100-yard games (49) , , His 1,378 career receptions are most of any single-team player in NFL history.

He ranks second behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career reception centers also ranked second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions ranked sixth.

In the 2019 season finale against the Rams, Fitzgerald appeared in his 250th career game for the Cardinals and became the first wideout and 13th player in NFL history to appear in at least 250 games with a single team.

As an eleven-time professional bowler, Fitzgerald has played all 16 games in the past five years (2015-19), and his series of 84 consecutive starts is the longest active series among NFL receivers.