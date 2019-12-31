Athol Daily News – Can playoffs be as unpredictable as at the end of the regular season?

Loading...

If you predicted in early December that the Patriots would play in the joker round, bow.

If you had said at the time that the Eagles would win NFC East, especially after a loss to Miami and a series of injuries that would send most teams spiraling to the bottom of the league, raise your hand.

What if the Chiefs won as much in defense as in attack? Same thing for the Packers? Did you understand them well?

Not much went as planned at the end of the 16-game schedule. As we head into January and the playoffs, nothing is certain.

Here is an overview of the 12 participants:

AFC

BALTIMORE

Any team that wins a streak of 12 consecutive wins and a 14-2 record, including victories in a very strong competition, deserves a leadership role in the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson's mercurial rise from the developing quarterback to almost unstoppable strength, plus balanced training, strong special teams and excellent training, places the Ravens at the top of the NFL.

“It’s the best football team in the regular season. There's no question about it, "said coach John Harbaugh. "It’s done. But that doesn’t count for the next season."

KANSAS CITY

The main reason the Chiefs failed the Super Bowl last season was a defense that couldn't stop the air. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, this unit is great.

Getting a pass was huge as the chefs were able to heal and also take advantage of an extra week to prepare for their next opponent, who could be the Patriots.

NEW ENGLAND

Yes, yes, we know that the Patriots have been declared doomed so many times before and end up lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

It has a different feeling. Consider that they lost to the Foxborough Dolphins with the second seed. The defense that prevailed over much of the season has been torn apart, especially in the clutch. The offense looked ordinary,

Yet their resume says to never fire the Patriots.

"It was a great opportunity for us not to play next week, and we didn't take advantage of it," said Tom Brady. "We just haven't played well enough."

HOUSTON

Texans' history after the seasons tells us that they will stumble early, perhaps next weekend against the Bills. They have playmakers on both sides of the ball, and they will be playing at home, however.

BUFFALO

No opponent will intimidate the Bills, certainly not the Texans. Look for a low-score case that could be decided based on the maturity of sophomore quarterback Josh Allen.

TENNESSEE

If the Titans defend Derrick Henry as it has done for most of the past two months and Ryan Tannehill protects the ball, Tennessee will not be an easy outing. Not even at Gillette stadium.

NFC

SAN FRANCISCO

After barely surviving Seattle Sunday night – and roughly surviving a season full of cliff edge results – the 49ers took first place. A team that ranked 4-12 in 2018 will have an edge on the pitch at the conference.

The Niners are balanced, with a superb front four in defense, a revolutionary tight end in George Kittle and more than enough moxie to add to the franchise's legacy.

GREEN BAY

The Packers are a surprise seed n ° 2 with a bye. New coach Matt LaFleur has merged his attack to adapt to Aaron Rodgers, ball carrier Aaron Jones provides a great addition, and free agency additions to defense, notably the Smith Brothers (Preston and Za & # 39; Darius), make Green Bay a very dangerous opponent.

"We are going to be a tough team to manage in the playoffs," said Rodgers.

Yes.

NEW ORLEANS

You can certainly say the same for the Saints, who have had crazy things in the past two years to keep them from winning an NFL championship. If their defense finds its greed, the Saints could be unbeatable. Their attack is on, with Drew Brees apparently at its peak at 40, Michael Thomas a receiver not found and an imaginative play that not only entertains, but can rock the results.

"When you look at the stretch for the past five or six weeks, the focus is on how to improve ourselves?" How can we improve? How do we get the best shape before the playoffs? Said Brees.

They are closed.

PHILADELPHIA CREAM

We will say it here: we fell in love with the Eagles.

Their resilience, their perseverance, their versatility, apparently with more regulars injured than in the field, are edifying. No one has done better coaching with less work than Doug Pederson. The same can be said of quarterback Carson Wentz.

So we are not going to ignore them because they host a joker game.

"The guys are stepping up every day," said DT Fletcher Cox. “When a guy breaks down, it brings that team together so much. When the guys have chances, they take advantage of it whenever they get the chance and the guys play at a high level. "

SEATTLE

Like the Eagles, the Seahawks were damaged by the injury bug. Now they're headed for Philly, meeting two outmatched teams who shrug their shoulders.

Russell Wilson had another great season – that's about all he has ever had – and Pete Carroll has rebuilt his defense faster than anyone could have imagined.

MINNESOTA

One of the best wild card entries in recent years – which shows how heavy the NFC is – the Vikings could win a road victory next weekend. They also don't inspire much confidence because of their inconsistencies.