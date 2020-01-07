Athol Daily News - Cable installation for Petersham Broadband Network in progress

Loading...

Released: Jan 6, 2020 Jul 22, 23:00

Changed: 06.01.2020 22.06.52 p.m.

PETERSHAM – The installation of the fiber optic cable for the high-speed internet service for private households and companies has finally started.

The crews of the Matrix Design Group from East Hanover, NJ, started laying cables along the city’s more than 1,900 electricity pylons last week.

Matrix has entered into an agreement with the Broadband Municipal Light Plant Commission to provide an Internet service to Petersham for 20 years. Connecting participants to the system, which should be completed by April or May, depending on the weather, is the end of a decade of providing broadband services to the community. A total of more than 47 miles of cables are lined up.

“They will start with the city center,” said Chip Bull. “These include East Street, Maple Lane, Quaker Drive, Glasheen Road, Oliver Street and Barre Road. Probably the city center, where more than 100 customers live, will be ready in mid to late March. The whole city will be ready in late May, mid June. ”

Once the entire cable network is lined up and subscribers are connected, the city will receive $ 880,000 in grants from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute to fund part of the $ 2.6 million project. The selectboard voted in January last year to accept the grant. The city had to commit to spending $ 880,000 to demonstrate its commitment to the project before the state agreed to compensate the community.

Matrix will invest another $ 1.75 million in the network and the city will cover the rest of the costs.

“It is in Matrix’s best business interest,” said Bull. “Once this fiber is in the surveys, any customer can connect immediately since this is when Matrix can start the monthly billing process, so it doesn’t take long than a couple of months until the process is complete. ”

Verizon and National Grid were expected to complete prep work for the electricity pylons that allow fiber optic cables to be suspended by mid-June 2019.

“National Grid started operating in March last year,” Bull said, and that’s what the State Department of Public Utilities expects. This part was done very quickly and was very encouraging for us as we could theoretically have started our part of the project in late May or early June. Verizon actually started the day after National Grid was completed, but this work wasn’t completed until mid-November. ”

Bull said the city’s project was delayed further because the state needed to complete its own Internet infrastructure project. That was only recently ended.

According to Bull, 411 subscribers have signed up for the service so far. When the process started, the company said that at least 270 subscribers were required to make the project inexpensive. A subscription requires an initial payment of $ 250 to Matrix. The standard internet service costs subscribers $ 95 a month, while the service, which includes caller ID, call waiting, and three-way calls, costs $ 115.

“It’s kind of important,” Bull said in conclusion. “There are 19,500 cities in the United States. When Petersham’s project is complete, we have a more reliable, robust, and fast internet connection than 95 percent of all cities in the United States. In terms of connectivity, we’ll be in the top five percent. That is pretty amazing to me. ”

A public information meeting to inform the residents of Petersham about the broadband project will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at 4:00 p.m. in the city Hall.