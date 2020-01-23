Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: The UMass men fall for George Mason

Released: Jan 22, 2020 Apr 22:40

Javon Greene scored 32 points, and George Mason used a great second half to get past UMass (73-63) on Wednesday night in Fairfax, Va, during a men’s basketball game at the Atlantic-10 Conference.

UMass (7-12, 1-5) led 29-26 at halftime, but the patriots defeated the Minutemen after the break by 47-34.

Greene has had a good deal of his damage on the free-throw line and eliminated the 13-of-16 victory from the charity streak.

Carl Pierre ended UMass with 23 points, while Tre Mitchell scored a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Minutemen want to get back on track on Saturday with a home game against Duquesne (2:00 p.m.).

To fall women

The UMass women’s basketball team led by nine points, but the VCU responded in the second quarter and did not look back on a 61:46 win at Atlantic-10 at Mullins Center on Wednesday night.

The defeat ends a nine-game winning streak at Mullins Center Hardwood and the minute minutes fall to 14: 5 in the season, 4: 2 in Atlantic 10.

Sophomore Destiney Philoxy was 5-of-11 from the field and had 12 points to lead UMass, followed by 11 points from Senior Hailey Leidel.

O’Sullivan in Westfield State

Westfield State student Amy O’Sullivan received a weekly award from the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference sponsored by GEICO.

The victory of the Greenfield Indian on the 5,000 meters of the women at the Mary Grinaker Invite earned her the MASCAC athlete of the week. O’Sullivan ended the event at 17: 43.35. She currently has the fifth-best time in the nation in the 5,000-meter event.

The Owls athletics teams for men and women are back in action this Saturday at the Massasoit Classic, hosted by Springfield College.

basketball

Shoot KOC Hoop

The Greenfield Knights of Columbus Council 133 will hold its hoop shoot at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. at the Greenfield YMCA.

The competition will be open to all Franklin County girls and boys aged 9-14 from January 1st. The age group winners will also qualify for the district championships at the Greenfield YMCA in February.

Registration begins at 3 a.m. and the competition takes place immediately afterwards.

If you have any questions, please contact Lou Grader at 413-774-2848.

high school

Owen Carl’s 16 points led to a 55:31 win over Athol on Tuesday.

Will Barnes added nine points to the win, Jayden Delgado scored seven points. Lucas Isrow ended up with six points for Mahar and Caleb Rodriguez lost three points.

■ Sienna Moore scored 13 points and led the Mahar Girls JV team past Smith Academy, 39-31.

Ava Liberty scored 12 points and led the senators 36:22 against Putnam.

Preps

It was a solid Wednesday for Deerfield Academy’s athletics department when both the girls and boys hockey teams posted victories.

The girls ‘team overtook Choate 4-1, while the boys’ team won 3-1 over the Kimball Union Academy.

In the basketball action for girls, the Big Green hit Williston (72-42) while the boys team fell at the Cushing Academy (69-39).