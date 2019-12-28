Athol Daily News – Bulletin Board: Sawmill Operates Within Days

Loading...

The sawmill race is scheduled for New Years at the Montague Center. The road race will start quickly at 10 a.m. near the Village Common on Main Street. Registration for race day will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Montague common room at 34 rue Main in Montague.

The division includes: young people (U-17), open (18-39), masters (40-49), seniors (50-59) and seniors plus (60+).

The registration fee is $ 30 before noon on New Years Eve and $ 35 thereafter and on race day.

Refreshments will be available. This event benefits from the MPRD Child Sponsorship Scholarship Program. The race is an athletic event in the United States. Online registration available at www.runreg.com/sawmill-river-10k-run, or log on to www.montague.net.

Free throw contest

Montague Elks Hoops Shoot

The Montague Elks Club will host its annual free throw shooting competition on Saturday January 4 at the gymnasium at Turners Falls High School.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and filming will start at 10 a.m. The contest is free and open to all boys and girls between 8 and 13 years old from April 1, 2020.

Applicants are divided into groups by age and gender. Please call John Putala at 413 530-9012 for more information.

Bowling

Shelburne Bowling Alley

Rachel Dodge dominated the Thursday night league at the Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley, obtaining the best individual women's score of 115 and the triple high triple of 316.

Matt Gilbert had the best singles single Thursday score of 123, while Josh Slysz's 341 was triple the men's best score.

Marilyn Wilson swept the women's side of the League on Monday night, scoring a single high score of 131 and a triple high score of 326.

Jimmy Herzig (115) had the highest score for men and Rob Muzzy (300) finished with the highest triple for men.