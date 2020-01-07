Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Pioneer Boosters Want To Rock The House

Loading...

Pioneer Valley Regional School sports sponsors host their third annual Rock The House night in Northfield on Wednesday.

Pioneer’s girls’ basketball team begins the event when the Panthers host Drury High School at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers boys’ team follows with another game against the Blue Devils.

basketball

AMS overtakes Mahar

Jenna Bonenfant scored 17 points, and the Athol Middle School girls’ basketball team sneaked past Mahar, 37-36, in action on Monday.

It was a back and forth game in which both teams exchanged leads. Athol stopped at 21:19 at halftime, but overcame the fouls and secured the victory.

Lizzy Mailloux threw six points for Athol, with Kylah Blundon and Anna Duquette each scoring four points.

Mahars Alivia Patch convinced her team with 13 points and Cassidy Boutell scored nine points.

Greenfield recreation

Department

On Saturday there was a tip for basketball games in the Greenfield Middle School.

In the fifth and sixth grade competition, Bernardston defeated the Greenfield Raptors 37-7.

In 3rd and 4th class, the Greenfield Timberwolves defeated Montague by 34-16. In the last game of the morning, Hinsdale No. 2 beat Greenfield Lynx Coed 40-9.

The Youth Basketball League will resume on January 18 at the Greenfield Middle School.

Suburban League

Jonathan Breor scored 21 points and lost 14 rebounds to lead Greenfield past 7th and 8th grade Suburban League basketball game at Greenfield High School on South Hadley [66:34] on Saturday.

Caleb Thomas won with nine points, Jerry Ven and Hugh Cyhowski with eight points each, and Jackson Campbell and Nico Fasulo each with five points.

Elsewhere, Brandon Truesdell used 25 points to help Turners Falls, which was sponsored by the St. Stanislaus Society and suffered a loss against Ludlow in a 7th and 8th grade competition at Powertown on Saturday.

Josiah Little came to Truesdell with 14 points in the double-digit range, Oliver Postera with 12 points to four 3-points. Joey Mosca added eight points and emptied a pair of 3 hands.

Youth hockey

FCHA

FCHA Pee Wee Green split a few games over the weekend.

On Saturday at Smead Arena in Springfield, FCHA lost 4-2 to Ludlow. Matt Garvin scored for FCHA with Sean Baumann, supported by Shawn Beckwith. Jay McGinnis scored 37 saves.

FCHA returned on Sunday with a 10-2 win against Westfield Black at Collins-Moylan.

Garvin scored the first seven goals in the game to fuel the router. Anson Prunier, Luca Siano and Cooper Smith each scored one goal. Cade Allenby had three assists, and Gigi Grima added another for FCHA. McGinnis stopped 20 shots on the net.

