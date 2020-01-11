Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Moore strong for Mahar JV girls at loss

Loading...

Published: 1/10/2020 10:50:53 PM

Modified: 01/10/2020 10:50:12 p.m.

The Mahar Regional Girls’ junior basketball team fell on the road to Belchertown on Thursday, September 27th and 21st.

Sienna Moore won with a double-double and recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Natalie Apteker scored four points and added seven rebounds. Sophia Woods led the defensive with six raids.

high school

The Mahar boys’ basketball team made a 32:31 decision against Frontier Regional in Orange on Thursday.

Owen Carl scored 11 points for the senators, Lucas Isrow added another seven.

■ Jenna Bonenfant scored 12 points and helped Athol Middle School beat Mohawk 42: 6 in girls basketball on Friday.

Abby Lutz scored six points while Anna Duquette, Lizzy Mailloux, Lilly Rathburn, Hannah Seamons and Makaylee Barilone all scored four points.

Junior Varsity

The Athol High School junior basketball team defeated Mohawk Trail (55-16) in Buckland on Friday evening.

Jack Bonenfant led the Red Raiders with 10 points.

Jet Castillo (nine points), Mark Gauthier (eight points) and Connor Mahony were offensive for the Red Raiders.

bowling

Shelburne Falls

bowling alley

On Sunday Hunter and Joni Sessions won the Scotch Doubles with 113 (high single) and 293 (high triple).

In the action on Monday, Eric Wasileski (109) and Tami Garland (111) won a high individual competition.

Wasileski rolled a 307 in the high triple, while Marilyn Wilson also completed the high triple exam with a 307.

More results from Tuesday: Bob Jillson (130, high single), Stu Kingsley (350).

Results on Wednesday: Chris Rice (128th high single), Robin Clark (110); Chris Rice (335, High Triple); Robin Clark (306).

Thursday results: Matt Gilbert (140, High Single), Colleen Barrows (111); Matt Gilbert (363, High Triple), Colleen Barrows (286).

To run

Sleigh bells train

As part of the Greenfield Winter Carnival 2020, the toboggan run will take place on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the Leisure department on Greenfield. The four-mile run starts on Hope Street and leads through Highland Park.

Register on RunReg or Race Day at the Hope & Olive Restaurant from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before the race for $ 25 if you register by Friday, January 17th and $ 30 after that date and on race day. Youngsters under the age of 18 pay half.

Volunteers are still required for the event. Volunteers and the first 50 runners will receive a free t-shirt for the 2020 Winter Carnival. After the race there are also free refreshments.

For more information, contact the Greenfield Recreation Department at 413-772-1553 or the website at www.greenfieldrecreation.com/wintercarnival