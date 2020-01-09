Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Montague Elks crowns the winners of the hoop shoot

Loading...

Published: 1/8/2020 9:45:39 PM

Changed: 08.01.2020 21:45:03 h

The Montague Elks held their annual hoop shoot last weekend, with three Western Mass shooters switching to the West / Central Hoop Shoot in Gardner this Saturday.

Kailyn Sadler moves to the 8-9 year old girls department, Raine Wonsey is second.

Jaiden Lapointe joins the 8- to 9-year-old boy group after being declared victorious. Braiden Dion will compete this weekend after winning the group of 10-11 year olds.

The winners of the West / Central competition will switch to the state competition, which will take place later.

Mahar M.S. tires

With a 29: 8 lead at half-time, the boys from Mahar won 55: 18 against Pioneer on Tuesday.

Will Barnes led with 12 points, while Owen Carl, Treighton St. Pierre and Jayden Delgado each had six points.

Dylan Young added five points to the win, while Lucas Isrow and Jack Knechtel each had four points.

Elsewhere, Alivia Patch scored seven points on Tuesday, securing 15 rebounds to lead the Mahar girls’ basketball team past Pioneer (25-15).

Haleigh Benoit and Cassidy Boutell each dropped four points, while Logan Burke, Lily Mom-Uch, Nevaeh Scriber, Sophia Cronin and Christiana Dunn each scored two points.

schools

Trainer with four rivers

openings

The Four Rivers Charter Public School is looking for an ultimate frisbee trainer for middle school that will run from March 24th to May 29th. You are looking for a positive, team-oriented coach who is available for exercises and games on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the afternoons a few weekends for tournaments.

The Four Rivers Charter Public School is also looking for an Ultimate Frisbee Trainer for girls that will start from March 24th through May 29th. You are looking for a positive, team-oriented coach who is available for exercises and games from Monday to Friday afternoons for tournaments.

If you are interested or for more information, contact Amanda McNamara at 413.775.4577 or amcnamara@frcps.org.

run

Berkshire Pentathlon

Registration for the Berkshire Highlands Pentathlon is ongoing.

The annual running, riding and paddle event (a 6 km road / route, a 16 km bike route, a 3 km kayak, a 3 km adventure run, a 1.6 km hike to the top of the mountain and a departure) to the finish) at Berkshire East Mountain Resort is scheduled for April 4th. Sign up before January 21 to receive the early bird discount. You can find information about registration at www.bikereg.com/berkshire-highlands-pentathlon-runridepaddleobstacle-runsummit-hike-skiboard-descent.