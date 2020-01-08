Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Mahar JV Girls Win

Loading...

The Mahar Regional Girls’ junior basketball team won the Greenfield High School in Orange 33:26 on Monday evening.

The senators made some big free throws to ensure victory.

Sienna Moore scored 10 points to lead Mahar. Makyala Mathurin added nine points. Alivia Melanson and Sophia Woods were both there when they were six.

On Friday, Mahar prevailed against Frontier (44-28) at home.

Ava Liberty led Mahar with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Kendrah Doane also scored a double-digit goal with 10 points and collected seven steals.

high school

Will Barnes ’16 points led the Mahar Regional Boys Middle School basketball team to a 45:31 win against Athol High Schol in orange on Monday.

Owen Carl added 10 points for the senators.

gymnastics

The Tumbling Tigers hosted 100 gymnasts from Clark, Westfield and Hampshire YMCAs at Sunday’s annual Vacational Invitational at Greenfield YMCA.

Among the team results is that Greenfield is in third place behind Clark (104.4) in third place (103.85) and Hampshire in first place (108.4).

In Xcel Silver, Greenfield took 1st place (108.35) ahead of Hampshire (105.7).

In Xcel Gold, Westfield won first (105.1) over Hampshire second (99.65) and Greenfield third (98.7).

In U-8 (Level 2) action, Angelina Ayrapetyan placed first in the vault (9.2), bars (8.6), beams (9.2), floor (9.15) and all-round (36.15).

In the division, ages 9 and up, Ariana Bachand finished third in the safe (8.9), second on bars (8.300), first on floor (9.100) and second in all-round (34.9).

In the U-9 division (level 3), Theresa Hamel finished second on the jump (9.1) and third on the bar (8.0). In the 10-year division, Virginia Krezmien placed second on the jump (9.05), first on the bar (8.8) and first on the bar (8.7), on the floor (9.05) and on the all-round (35.6).

In the 11+ division, Anna Carlson-Belanger won first place with 9.25 points and finished third with 8.5 points.

In the U-11 competition (level 4), Maddalena Figueroa-Starr took third place on the jump (8.2), second on the bar (8.0) and first on the bar (9.1), the Floor (9.2) and the all-round (34.5). In Division 12+, Elsie Baker ranked first on bars (9.0) and Allround (34,000) and second on vaults (8.0), beams (8.5) and floor (8.5).

Zenani Himlin-Mayekiso took first place (level 8) in the categories vault (8.3), bars (8.0), beams (8.45), floor (9.2) and all-round (33.95).

Alyvia Cloukey placed first (Xcel Bronze level) on the jump (8.6), second on poles (8.6), floor (8.65) and all-round (33.85) and third on beams (8 , 0). Lila Nietsche placed third on the jump (7.8), the poles (8.0), the floor (8.45) and the all-round (32.75) and second on the bar (8.5).

In the 11-U division (Level Excel Silver), Sandra Johnson took the places Vault (8.9), Bars (9.0), Beam (8.75) and Allround (35.25). Ohia Dellert placed first on bars (9.1) and on the floor (9.1) and came second in Allround (35.1).

Lola Jones finished second in jump (8.9) and all-round (35.1) and third in bars (8.8), beams (8.7) and bottom (8.7). Maya Colbeck placed first in the jump (9.1), second in the hallway (9.05) and third in the all-round (34.85). Amelia Rider was the first to place on the bar (8.8). Lennon Phillips finished third in the jump (8.85).

In Division 12+, Shelby Senn placed first on the jump (9.2) and all-rounder (36.55) and second on the pole (9.2), on the bar (9.0) and on the floor (9.15). Laken Chessie took third place in the vault (8.9), bars (8.7) and floor (9.05).

In the U-12 division (Level Xcel Gold), Olivia Wolbach took 2nd place (9.1). Addision Lively placed second on the bar (8.1). Juliette Potee placed first on the bar (8.5) and third on the jump (8.3). In the 13+, Anwen Burwick placed third on beams (8.5) and floor (8.4).

In Level Xcel Diamond competitions, Grayson Bowse took first place in the categories vault (9.0), bars (8.6), beams (9.2), floor (9.15) and all-round (35.95).

