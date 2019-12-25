Athol Daily News – Bulletin Board: Greenfield College Girls' Hoops Prevail

Loading...

Caitlyn Davenport scored the winning basket with less than two minutes to go, propelling Greenfield Middle School to a 16-14 victory over Great Falls Middle School in women's basketball action Friday at Greenfield.

Maggie Provencal led Greenfield with 10 points, while Anna Bucala and Mackensie Goncalves each had two points.

Kylee Gamache and Amelia Keeler played well defensively for Greenfield in the win.

■ In action Thursday, leading 24-13 at the start of half-time, the Mahar Middle School men's basketball team exploded in the last half of the game to win a 51-29 victory over Four Rivers.

Owen Carl led Mahar with 20 points and Morgan Softic added five points. Caleb Rodriguez and Daniel Finch each scored four points while Lucas Isrow, Jayden Delgado, Jack Knechtel, David Vitello and Treighton St. Pierre all scored two points.

Bowling

Shelburne Bowling Alley

Matt Gilbert and Colleen Barrows played in the Thursday night League at the Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley, Gilbert finishing with the men's singles (139) and triple (344) scores and Barrows having the women's singles (117) and triple (299) scores ). .

In the Monday evening League, Cherie Semanie obtained the best score in women's singles (113) and triple (308). Tyler Griswold had the highest men's score of 115, while Dennis Millet had the highest men's triple with a score of 335.

Stu Kingsley was the king of the Men's League on Tuesday, scoring the highest in singles (143) and triples (375).

John Herron had the highest scores in singles (118) and triples (331) for men in the Wednesday Night League while Marilyn Wilson had the highest scores in singles (113) and triples (298) for women.

Soccer

Indoor action sports

Soccer session 2 at Indoor Action Sports in Greenfield begins in January. The dome provides leagues for young people, high schools and adults.

To register or for more information on their different programs, visit www.indooraction.com

Montague Elks Hoops Shoot

Free throw contest

Registration for the shooting of Montague Elks Hoops begins at 9:30 a.m. on December 28 at Turners Falls High School.

The event is for boys and girls 8 to 13 years old and is free to the public.

Contact John Putala at 413-530-9012 for more information.