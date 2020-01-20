Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Franklin Tech Wrestling competes in New Hampshire

Released: Jan 19, 2020 Aug 21, 35:00

Changed: 19.01.2020 21.07.36 o’clock

The Franklin Tech Wrestling team demonstrated on Saturday at the Dan Gionet Memorial Tournmanent in Pelham, N.H.

The Eagles ended as a team with 50 points. Tyngsboro took first place in 15 teams with 172 ½ points.

Josh Brunelle struggled to the finals of the £ 132 class but lost a 5-2 decision against Troy Forgitano of Georgetown-Ipswich.

Kyle Brunelle made it into the 138-pound class final, but lost to Josh Ducharme from Tyngsgboro.

College Hockey

UMass sweeps Vermont

The UMass ice hockey team took a 3-1 win against Vermont in Burlington this weekend. John Leonard, Jake McLaughlin and Matthew Kessel all scored goals for the Minutemen (16-7-1, 9-4-1 Hockey East).

Kessel’s Powerplay goal of 5:22 p.m. in the third half was the insurance goal after the Catamounts reduced the lead to 2-1 about eight minutes earlier.

Leonard scored the first goal for his team-leading 17th goal of the season in less than two minutes after the game started.

McLaughlin won 2-0 in the 13th minute and goalkeeper Filip Lindberg prevented a penalty.

UMass welcomes New Hampshire to the Mullins Center on Friday.

basketball

high school

The boys from Mahar Regional defeated Greenfield 52: 30 on Friday.

Lucas Isrow led the senators with 12 points.

Owen Carl (10 points) and Will Barnes (10 points) also achieved a double-digit figure.

■ The Athol boys defeated the Hopkins Academy (49:35) in Hadley on Saturday.

Ben Kearney and Logan Cormier scored nine points, with Ethan Bacigalupo, Angel Castillo and Colby Goodwin both scoring eight.

On site

Jonathan Breor scored 14 points and got 10 rebounds on Sunday as the 7th through 8th class greenfield suburban team traveled to Ware and won 57-43.

Caleb Murray added 12 points and Hugh Cyhowski was 12. Jacob Blanchard and Nico Fassulo came on with nine and seven points, respectively.

On Saturday, Jerry Ven and Jackson Campbell each had seven points in a 44:32 home loss to East Longmeadow. Blanchard (six) and Murray (five) also had solid efforts.

preparatory schools

The Deerfield Academy girls’ basketball team defeated Exeter 64:34 on Saturday.

Deerfield Girls Hockey defeated Exeter 3-0 on the road.

The Deerfield boys’ hockey team fought at home with a tie (7: 7) against Trinity-Pawling.

The Deerfield Boys basketball team lost on the way to Salisbury, 66-28.

The Deerfield boys squash team beat Choate (7-0) and Trinity (7-0) at the Choate tournament.

The Deerfield Wrestling Team beat Hyde (36-24) and lost to Exeter (24-6) and Andover (60-12) in the Exeter tournament.

The Deerfield boys lost to Exeter (105-75) while the girls lost to Exeter (92-88).

To run

Sleigh bells train

As part of the Greenfield Winter Carnival 2020, the toboggan run will take place on Saturday, February 1st, at 10 a.m. The 4-mile route begins on Hope Street and runs through the Highland Park area.

Register for the $ 25 on RunReg or Race Day at the Hope & Olive Restaurant from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. before the race if you sign up by Friday, January 17 and $ 30 after that date and on Register race day. Youngsters under the age of 18 pay half.

Volunteers are still required for the event. Volunteers and the first 50 runners will receive a free t-shirt for the 2020 Winter Carnival. After the race there are also free refreshments.

For more information, contact the Greenfield Recreation Department at 413-772-1553 or the website at www.greenfieldrecreation.com/wintercarnival