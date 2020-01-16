Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Deerfield Academy girls rank 1st

Published: 1/15/2020 10:13:07 PM

Modified: 01/15/2020 10:12:16 p.m.

With a challenging slalom on soft snow in Berkshire East on Wednesday, the Deerfield Academy Girls Ski Team secured first place in the Mount Institute Ski League with 213 points. Northfield Mount Hermon finished second.

Olivia Weinstein from NMH was the best placer on the girls’ side with her two combined runs with a time of 76.69. DA’s Claire Patton finished second with two combined runs totaling 78.23 seconds. Hogger Mackenzie Gahan secured third place with two runs totaling 79.15 seconds.

On the boys’ side, the Big Green took first place, followed by NMH in second.

Hogger Isaac Foster had the fastest overall times of 65.06, good for the first. The Tait Kline finished second with two runs of 66.18 seconds, followed by team-mate Achille Sarachek as third with a total time of 67.36.

Deerfield Academy

Wednesday results

Another Big Green action on Wednesday saw the girls ‘college basketball team win 56:28 against Taft and the boys’ college hockey team defeated Loomis 5-1.

The boys’ basketball team from DA fell to Nobles at 40-36, while the boys’ and girls’ swimming teams both suffered losses against Suffield, the boys at 100-81 and the girls at 97-81.

The Big Wave boys squash team lost 4-3 to Kent.

basketball

high school

Morgan Softic, Will Barnes and Owen Carl each scored eight points for the middle school boys’ basketball team in Mahar in Tuesday’s 42:27 win over Turners Falls in orange.

The senators had a 25-14 halftime advantage.

Jayden Delgado added five points and Treighton St. Pierre added another four.

The Senators host Greenfield on Friday at 5 p.m.

Youth hockey

FCHA

FCHA Pee Wee Green divided two competitions over the weekend.

FCHA defeated Westfield Black 7-1 at Amelia Park on Saturday.

Porter Hal led the offensive with two goals and one assist.

Matt Garvin also scored two goals. Griffin Mariani had a goal and a template. Gigi Grima and Luca Siano each added a goal, and Cade Allen picked up an assistant.

Jack Laurie and Jay McGinnis led the defensive.

FCHA dropped a 4-2 game against Keene Pee Wee on Sunday in Keene, N.H.

McGinnis made 31 saves for FCHA.

Mariani (assist) and Grima found the network for FCHA.