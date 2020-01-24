Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Athol-Royalston Middle School boys victorious

Published: 1/23/2020 10:01:28 PM

Angel Castillo’s 14 points drove the Athol-Royalston Middle School boys’ basketball team past Eaglebook (41-33) on Thursday.

Colby Goodwin scored eleven points while Ben Kearney scored seven and Logan Cormier three.

■ Maggie Provencal lost 20 points for Greenfield when the wave middle school girls basketball team celebrated a 33:25 win over Turners Falls on Thursday.

Mackensie Goncalves and Abby Carlo each won four points for Greenfield.

basketball

Shoot KOC Hoop

The Greenfield Knights of Columbus Council 133 will hold its hoop shoot at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. at the Greenfield YMCA.

The competition will be open to all Franklin County girls and boys aged 9-14 from January 1st. The age group winners will also qualify for the district championships at the Greenfield YMCA in February.

Registration begins at 3 a.m. and the competition takes place immediately afterwards.

If you have any questions, please contact Lou Grader at 413-774-2848.

gymnastics

The Tumbling Tigers’ gymnastics team traveled to Keene, New Hampshire for the fourth consecutive Saturday of the Royal Invitational.

In Level 2, Greenfield finished third behind Keene (98.9) and Clark (99.1) (70.6).

In Xcel Silver, Greenfield took first place (106.50) ahead of Westfield and Hampshire (65.8), who were in second place.

At Xcel Gold, Westfield ranked first (102.65), Greenfield second (95.15) and Hampshire third (92.8).

Level 2: At the age of 8 to 9 years, Angelina Ayrapetyan placed first in bars (9.250), Beam (8.7), Floor (8.9) and Allround (35.6). Ariana Bachand placed second on the jump (9.15), the bars (9.05), the floor (8.8) and the all-round (35.0) and was on the bar (8.0) third parties.

Level 3: In the 10-year division, Virginia Krezmien finished second on beams (7.7) and floor (8.4). In the eleven-and-over division, Anna Carlson-Belanger took first place at the jump (9.2) and Emilia Luetjen took second place at the jump (9.15).

Tier 4: In the U-11 division, Maddalena Figueroa-Starr took second place on the jump (9.0), the bars (8.65), the floor (8.9) and the all-round (34.55) , In Division 12+, Elsie Baker placed first on bars (9.2) and Allround (33.75), second on beams (7.6) and floor (8.5) and third on vaults (8, 45).

Level 8: Zenani Himlin-Mayekiso placed first on beams (8.35) and then on vaults (8.4), floor (9.15) and all-round (31.2).

Level Xcel Silver: In the U-11 division, Lola Jones placed first on bars (9.2), beams (9.05) and first in all-round (34.65).

Sandra Johnson placed first on the floor (8.7), first in all-round (34.65), second on the bar (8.8) and third on the bar (8.75).

Maya Colbeck placed first on the jump (8.9), second on poles (9.0) and Allround (34.45) and finished second on the ground (8.6).

Lennon Phillips finished third in Beam (8.65) and Allround (33.15).

Amelia Rider took third place on the jump (8.6) and on the ground (8.3). Ohia Dellert came in second place (8.6). In the 12+, Shelby Senn placed first on bars (8.7), beams (8.9), floor (9.2) and Allround (35.6) and second on vaults (8.8) , Anya Read placed second on bars (8.7) and third on floor (8.5).

Level Xcel Gold: In the U-12 division, Ava Garappolo placed first on the bar (8.7), second on the bar (7.55), third on the floor (8.4) and third overall (32.75).

Juliette Potee finished second on the jump (8.4) and third on the bar (8.2). Anwen Burwick was third on the jump (8.3) and third on the floor (7.6).

Level Xcel Diamond: Grayson Bowse was placed first on beams (7,8), beams (9,35), floor (9,4) and all around (35,15) and then on vaults (8,6).

baseball

GMLB registration

Online registration for Greenfield Minor League Baseball is now possible at gmlb.org. Players can also register in person at Greenfield Elks Lodge on February 29th, March 7th, March 14th and March 21st from 10am to 1pm. Players who register online are asked to drop by one of these dates to get a uniform and get sweepstakes.