Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Athol boys' basketball bounces back

One night after a wild overtime loss, the Athol boys’ basketball team showed no signs of a hangover on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders built a nine-point lead at half time and retired in the second half. At an Hampshire League North competition in Hatfield, they celebrated an impressive 65:42 win over Smith Academy.

“I am very happy with the response,” said Athols coach Dan Bevis about his squad. “We talked about bringing the energy before the game. We knew that if we had enough energy to be ready, this would be the biggest problem for us. “

Athol (3-6, 2-2) led by 20-16 after a quarter and 37-28 during the break, but was 28-14 ahead of Smith Academy after the break (1-6, 1-3) ,

“We came out defensively and fought a bit,” Bevis admitted. “We turned things upside down in the middle of the second quarter and operated a half-pitch trap. That changed the way the game ended, I thought.”

Noah Pottinger scored 22 points for the Red Raiders this season and had seven rebounds in an all-round impressive game. Mark Ferrari just missed a double with 13 points and nine boards, while Bryce King got nine points and six assists from the Point Guard slot. Vincent Gordon added nine points while Riley Paine threw seven.

Athol wants to continue on Friday night when the Hopkins Academy takes place there.

■ In the JV campaign, Athol scored a 42:30 win over Smith Academy on Tuesday evening.

Dilan Fountain achieved a team high with 11 points, while Conner Mahony joined him with 10 points in the double digits. Conal Tontodonato scored nine points for Athol.

Girls basketball

FC Tech 71, Westfield Tech 22 – Franklin Tech’s offensive took place on Tuesday evening.

The visiting Eagles reached a seasonal high of 71 points and rolled past Westfield Tech (71-22) in an independent girls basketball game in Westfield.

Franklin Tech (7: 2) led to a one-sided victory after a quarter with 17: 5 and after a break with 38: 7.

“The girls worked hard and executed aggressively,” said Franklin tech trainer Joe Gamache. “We had to work aggressively on a few things, which was nice to see. It was a good win. “

Four players achieved a double-digit result that night. Jordan Hurlbert led with a seasonal high of 19 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Isabelle Duga with 16 points, also a seasonal high, and five steals. Jocelyn Crowningshield scored 15 points and Gem Cruz scored 11 points and 10 boards.

The Eagles return home on Friday to play an important Tri-County League North matchup with Pathfinder.

Greenfield 64, goods 33 – Balance was the theme of the night for the greenfield girls basketball team.

Four players achieved double-digit scores, and the host Green Wave passed Ware (64-33) in an independent competition at Nichols High School.

The defeat was only the second of the season for the Indians (7-2), while Greenfield improved to 6-4 with the win.

Freshman Lillia Kachelmeyer led the season with 14 points, her third double-digit result of the season. Racquel Provost ended the season with 13 own points and their third double-digit result. Tina Reed posted a seasonal high of 12 points and Katie Haselton added 11 points to extend her two-digit run to 10 points games. Bryanna Rivera scored eight points in the win, Eva Pruitt-Dahl and Tess Rancourt three points each.

Greenfield linked the win on eight 3-pointers, two per person from Rivera, Provost and Kachelmeyer. The hosts led 30-15 at halftime.

Wares Aidyn Welsh was the top scorer of her team with 15 points.

Greenfield is closed until Saturday before heading to Frontier for an important Franklin County League North competition at 6:00 p.m.

Girl swimming

Ludlow 99, Turners 56 – The trio of Jade Tyler, Allison Wheeler and Olivia Whittier all clinched individual victories, but Turner’s Falls fell to Ludlow in a Constitution League meeting on Tuesday.

Tyler took first place in the 200-yard single medley for the Thunder with a time of 2 minutes and 30.59 seconds. Wheeler won the 100 freestyle in 1: 08.84, while Whittier took first place in the 100 Breaststrokes (1: 16.17).

The three swimmers teamed up with Hannah Marchefka to take first place overall in the 200 medley season with a time of 2: 16.38.

Boys swim

Ludlow 89, Turners 26 – Cameron Bradley won first place in the 100 Butterflys to control the Thunder with a loss to Ludlow.

The senior secured first place with a time of 59.56 seconds and together with Camden Bonnett, Austin Sumner and Nik Martin took second place in the 200 freestyle relay (2: 23.40).

Martin was runner-up in 100 freestyle with a time of 59.43 seconds.

Next up for Turners is the Senior Night on Tuesday, where Bradley and Wheeler are honored against Palmer.