Athol Daily News - Bulletin Board: Athol Area YMCA takes over all North Quabbin Little League teams

From the spring 2020 season, the Athol Area YMCA will take over all Little League operations for the North Quabbin region.

Players can register on the Athol Area YMCA website on February 1st. The new league will combine the Chuck Stone Little League with the Orange Little League and will be known as the Athol-Orange Chuck Stone Little League.

Any player in the North Quabbin region can sign up to play baseball and play for any team of any age and skill level. The league will have major and minor leagues, along with coach pitch and t-ball.

The original plan was that the YMCA should only take over the Chuck Stone League, but according to Matt Talbot, the YMCA’s deputy executive director, a partnership with the Orange League made sense.

“There are a lot of good synergies with adults who want to make a difference and make baseball a thing,” said Talbot. “Which is really exciting.”

Both the Chuck Stone League and the Orange Little League shrank to two teams last season, and Friendly Town players didn’t have an all-star team.

The YMCA will continue to use the James H. Salevan and Muzzey fields with an opening parade in Athol. Finding enough volunteers for both leagues was a growing problem.

The YMCA can offer more support due to the sheer number of staff assigned to the league.

“Have more bodies to help,” said Talbot. “It is planned that more bodies work less. Hopefully we come to the next step where people love the game again and want to include their children in the program. “

The YMCA has a large audience for youth sports and hopes that more families will register their children for baseball.

“We have a captive audience,” said Talbot. “We hope they will say,” Hey, let’s try the little league this year. “It starts here.”

Pricing is $ 20 for YMCA members and $ 35 for non-members.

universities

UM falls to UNH

The dysfunctional UMass power game was ineffective again and the minutemen were unable to convert their gun dominance into a 0-1 loss to New Hampshire on Friday evening.

The seventh-placed Minutemen (16-8-1, 9-5-1 Hockey East) almost doubled the wildcats shot, but never threatened New Hampshire goalkeeper Mike Robinson. It was worse when UMass had the man at an advantage and the minutemen failed to launch an attack on all five power games in defeat. The minutemen are only two of 33 players in 2020.

New Hampshire (13: 9: 1, 7: 6: 0) scored the only goal of the game in the middle of the second period with a blow from the blue line that hit the bottom of the crossbar and fell behind Matt Murray. Still, the Wildcats had two excellent chances to score earlier on shots that avoided Murray, but stayed just inches from the goal line before the Minutemen blocked them.

correction

In an article that traces the PVIAC race on Thursday in the Friday edition of the recorder, the order of the finish for Ben Makosiej from the Frontier Regional School was wrong. His correct end was 26th with a time of 38.75 seconds. We apologize for the mistake.

Indoor action youth baseball and soccer

Indoor Action Sports organizes training sessions for boys and girls from the age of 10 for baseball and softball start-ups in the pre-season with Brian Hayes.

The training takes place on Saturday morning in Indoor Action Sports from February 25th to March 28th. Training takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $ 10 per player. To register, send an email to b163hayes@gmail.com.

■ Indoor Action Sports also hosts Thaw Out Flag Football for boys and girls ages 9 to 14.

It consists of two weeks of football basics, followed by six weeks of organized flag games. The cost is $ 10 per player each time you participate. The basics are Sunday, February 16 and Sunday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The games will then take place on February 29th, March 8th, March 21st, March 29th and April 5th from 10am to 12pm.

For more information, contact Charlie Edwards at cedwards@indooraction.com.

bowling

Shelburne Falls

bowling alley

Jenay Haskins and Jon Hall swept the Shelburne Scotch Doubles on Sunday. Haskins and Hall rolled a single high 118 and a triple high 309.

Tyler Griswold rolled an 119 (single high) and a 324 (triple high) on Monday. In the women’s high single campaign, Mindy Garland scored a 122 and a 296 in a high triple.

Randy Himinger rolled 126 (high single) and 335 (high triple) in the championship on Tuesday.

Results of the Wednesday Night League: Men High Single, Jimmy Herzig (124), Women High Single, Christy Moore (116). Men High Triple, Linwood Roland (300) and Women High Triple, Marilyn Wilson (306).

Thursday Night League results: Men’s High Single Matt Gilbert (130), Women’s High Single Sandy Rowland (99). Men High Triple, Matt Gilbert (373) and Women High Triple, Colleen Barrows (285).

basketball

high school

Six points from Paige Gadatowski and seven points from Christiana Dunn led to a 38:12 win over Mohawk.

Nevaeh Scribner scored five points and Lilly Mom-Uch four points.

Elsewhere, Kylah Blundon scored 16 points and Jenna Bonenfant added 12, but Athol Middle School fell to Narragansett in the girl hoop action on Friday (34:32).

Athol is now 8-3 and hosts Pioneer on Monday.

Preps

The Deerfield Academy girls’ hockey team won their third game in a row and celebrated a 2-1 win over New Hampton on Friday.

Elsewhere, the boys’ ice hockey team won a 4-3 win over Pomfret in extra time.