NASSAU, Bahamas – Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease had a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo had his first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9 Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

Patterson had 32 litters for the Bulls (8-5), who had been winless in the previous three games. He finished the year with a slew of school records in one season, including 330 runs, 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on Buffalo's first drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a 15-game marathon, 74 yards, 8½, diving 1 with 3:33 to left the half to push the Bulls' lead to 14-0.

Patterson scored on a 6-yard rush through the middle of the third to bring the score to 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to top a 16-game streak.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard touchdown and rushing pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), who saw her streak of five straight wins broken. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.

Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 203 yards.

The bowl game was the first of 40 to be played this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Buffalo: The Bulls had lost all three of their previous double-digit bowl games, but never dragged on in that game. Buffalo ended the season with six wins in seven games, the only misstep to be a three-point loss to Kent State on November 14.

Charlotte: Losing the bowl may be a little bit stinging, but it's important to note that the 49ers – just their fifth season at the FBS level – had been 2-10, 4-8, 1-11 and 5-7 before this year. Charlotte not only achieved a bowl, but she did so in a year that she was chosen to finish last in the Eastern Division of Conference USA.

BALANCED JOURNEY

During their days in the Bahamas, the teams participated in a youth clinic, dance competitions, a pinball tournament, and time on the beach and the pool. As of Friday, temperatures were in the mid-1970s in the Bahamas, the mid-1950s in Charlotte – and the mid-1920s in Buffalo. "Being able to get down here in the sun is really good for us," said defensive end winger Taylor Riggins.

BEGINNING HARD

Charlotte went aimlessly on her first seven possessions and only played one of them. The 49ers missed a field placement attempt – Jonathan Cruz's 33-meter test at the end of the first quarter caught up in the 25-mph right-to-left breeze and sailed well beyond the left upright – plus two more workouts were stopped on the descents and two more stifled by turnover. The other possession was cleared at the end of the first half, without the offensive even being on the field after Marquavis Gibbs of Charlotte intercepted a Vantrease pass and Returned to the middle of the field at the end of the second quarter.

ODD FINISH

The teams shook hands and Buffalo started celebrating thinking the game was over – but there were three seconds left on the clock. The teams therefore returned to the sidelines, Charlotte then called time-out and Reynolds was sacked in the "second" final game.

NEXT

Buffalo: Open next season on September 5 at Kansas State.

Charlotte: Open next season on September 5 in Tennessee.