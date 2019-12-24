Athol Daily News – Bruins score 4 1st to chase Holtby and beat Capitals 7-3

Loading...

Posted: 12/23/2019 10:57:26 PM

BOSTON – Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a first four-goal period that chased Braden Holtby, and Charlie Coyle added a shorthanded goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 7-3 Monday night.

Tuukka Rask made 39 saves to break his five-game losing streak as the Bruins opened a 5-0 lead and sat on it while the Capitals have outscored them 34-6 in the last two periods.

Boston was robbed of another score when Washington threw the puck into its own net during a delayed penalty, but officials inadvertently whistled the game.

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, including an empty net which brought the score up to 7-3, and David Krejci had two assists and an empty net. Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, which stopped a three-game skid. The Capitals had won eight straight games in Boston and 16 of the previous 17 games in total.

Boston led 5-0 when Alex Ovechkin scored with about five minutes left in the second period, and Lars Eller deflected a past Rask while a power play expired at the end of the third to 5- 2. After the empty net from Krejci, Garnet Hathaway took advantage of a gap from the Bruins to bring the score to 6-3.

Holtby allowed four goals on 11 shots to Washington, which had won 10 of its 12 previous games. Ilya Samsonov replaced him to start the second period and stopped three of the four shots he faced in almost 38 minutes.

The Capitals, leaders of the metropolitan division, had won each of the two previous meetings this season, but the Bruins, leaders of the Atlantic, had owned them from the start. DeBrusk scored for about five minutes, then Marchand made it 2-0 at 1:29 p.m.

Before the ad could be completed, Coyle pulled the puck out from behind Holtby and Bjork slapped her to make it 3-0. Bergeron kicked Pastrnak with a 5-to-3 advantage one minute from the end to give Boston a 4-0 lead.

The Bruins almost got another goal on one of the strangest games of the season.

Krejci was called for tripping Ovechkin behind the Washington net, but before Boston could take possession of the Capitals, he broke the puck for his own goal. A repeat confirmed that an inadvertent whistle blew the game before the puck entered.

Whatever. Coyle had a shorthanded goal in the power play that followed to bring it up to 5-0. It was the 100th goal of his career.

NOTES

Bruins D Zdeno Chara missed his first game of the season to have jaw surgery after being injured in the Stanley Cup final. According to the Bruins, the metal plate and the screws that the doctors had inserted are infected, so they will be removed. Chara hoped to be back for Friday's game against Buffalo. … Holtby has been removed for the second time this season. … Boston D Torey Krug left after a shot from Tom Wilson and did not return. Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct penalty for fighting while there were 6:34 remaining in the game.

NEXT

Uppercase letters: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Bruins: Visit the Buffalo Sabers Friday.