Athol Daily News - Browns continues search for coaching, interview with Eagles' Schwartz

CLEVELAND – Jim Schwartz started his NFL career as a Gofer with the Browns. When he comes back he can order people around.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, who started out as a boy scout and errand boy under coach Bill Belichick in Cleveland, interviewed Wednesday to be the next Browns coach. Schwartz has more experience than the other five candidates who spoke to the team.

Schwartz had a five-year career as a Detroit coach and has long been considered one of the league’s best assistants.

The 53-year-old is looking for another shot as head coach and could get the chance with the Browns, who are the only team still looking.

Owner Jimmy Haslam promised a “disciplined” and “thorough” search for his next coach last week, and there’s no need for the Browns to hurry up as they have no competition and the field of available candidates with Washington, Carolina, has become thinner, Dallas and the New York Giants are discussing their vacancies.

Schwartz isn’t considered the front runner for Cleveland’s work, but he has an impressive resume that includes inheriting a 0:16 team in Detroit and entering the playoffs in his third season. Schwartz went 29-52 with the lions.

After his college coaching, Schwartz joined the Browns in 1993 and worked with the team for three years before Art Model moved the team to Baltimore, where he became the Ravens’ external linebacker trainer. He was Tennessee’s defensive coordinator and got the Lions job in 2009.

Schwartz has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles, who finished in the top 5 yards and scored three times with him. He’s signed with Philadelphia until next season, but the club can’t stop him from taking on a job with another team.

Eagle’s coach Doug Pederson is thrilled that Schwartz gets a chance to sell himself to the Browns.

“I think he would make a great head coach again with his leadership and what he brought and how I could rely on him and his experience as a former head coach,” said Pederson. “Jim did an excellent job in our defense, obviously the improvement we saw this season. I’m looking forward to him and his opportunity and wish him all the best.”

Haslam and his search committee, which includes chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, have scheduled interviews with Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.

McDaniels, who has roots in Ohio and is popular with Haslam, had planned visits to Carolina and the New York Giants, but both teams joined other coaches on Tuesday.

Stefanski was DePodesta’s preferred choice last year when Haslam selected Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after a 6:10 win in a dramatic season.

The Browns also interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens ‘offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, 49ers ‘defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, and Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

McCarthy was signed by the cowboys on Tuesday.

Schwartz and McDaniels are the only remaining candidates with experience as head coach.

Once the Browns have hired a trainer, they begin interviewing the general manager. Haslam wanted his new trainer to be involved in this process to ensure that he was in line from the start.