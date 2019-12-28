Athol Daily News – Brown and Tatum win Celtics over Cavs for 5th straight win

Loading...

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have a very young pair of stars developing to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brown tied his career high with 34 points, Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the first half and the Celtics achieved their fifth straight win, 129-117 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

"They both have been able to do a lot and have constantly grown and improved," said Boston coach Brad Stevens. "But I don't think we've seen anything today that we haven't seen of these two in the past two weeks, the past few months. They've played well, and they obviously play with confidence and feel good. "

Brown posted the first consecutive 30-point game in his career. He won 30 Christmas Day victories in Toronto. He also scored 34 points in a playoff loss to Milwaukee on April 22, 2018.

"I think the two of us together make it difficult to plan and stop the two of us," said Brown. "We just went out and are trying to be aggressive. On days like today, they couldn't stop neither. "

Enes Kanter added 14 points and Kemba Walker had 13 for Boston, who went down to 13-1 at home.

Kevin Love tied his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won their last three games and four of six. Collin Sexton added 21 points.

"Whenever I look at Boston, I'm very envious of what they have there, and I remember that they looked like us five years ago," said the coach of Cleveland, John Beilein. "They have so many explosive players who can score at any time."

The Celtics only dragged on in the opening minutes and led 62-47 at halftime.

Boston closed the first quarter with the last seven points, taking a 33-22 lead in the break after 3 points from Tatum 4.9 seconds from the end.

The Celtics went on to a 10-0 streak halfway through the second, leading a 12-point lead at 48-26 on Tatum 3's loss from the right wing.

"Yes, you see the progress of these two guys, and they will continue to improve because they are so young and hungry to improve," Love said of the emerging pair. from Boston.

After the intermission, Boston maintained a double-digit lead for the entire third quarter, bringing it to 84-62 on Kanter's layup halfway before Love did help the Cavs bring it back to 92-81 after three.

Cleveland finally got its deficit in a single digit at the start of the fourth, but Boston pushed it back when Brown had a 3s consecutive left wing 25 seconds apart, bringing 108 -90 with just over seven minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Goalkeeper Dante Exum, acquired with two Utah second-round picks for goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson, made his debut with Cleveland. He wore No. 1 and scored nine points in 15 minutes. "Obviously, trying to learn a new system in two days is difficult," he said. … Sexton has scored at least 20 points in five of the last seven games. … Cleveland has averaged 111.9 points per game in their last seven games.

Celtics: Marcus Smart missed his eighth consecutive game with an eye infection. Stevens said before the match that Smart was not left out for Saturday. … Gordon Hayward tied his career record with 39 points in Cleveland on November 5. On Friday, he had seven points and eight assists in his second game after missing three with a sore left foot.

STRONG START

Tatum went 9 of 13 from the ground and connected on 4 of 6 from the 3-point range in the opening half.

TRY AGAIN

The Celtics have improved to 3-0 against the Cavaliers this season. The last regular season team meeting will be on March 4 in Cleveland.

NEXT

Cavaliers: To the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in their second of a three game trip.

Celtics: Welcome the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening.