Athol Daily News - broadcasts at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary

Published: 1/8/2020 10:14:08 PM

Changed: 08.01.2020 10:13:31 p.m.

Mass Audubon, committed to protecting the natural environment of Massachusetts for humans and animals, will hold the following events:

Preschool History and Nature Hour – The Mitten

Come to the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, January 10th, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and experience an hour of nature fun for children. Participants read an engaging fairy tale book, build a take-away nature vehicle, and walk with the lead educator Chris Eaton on one of the sanctuary’s trails. Participants are invited to stay in the classroom or playground for another half an hour to play and chat for free. Program is for ages 2.5 to 5 years. Fee: Adults free, $ 3 for children, $ 4 for non-membership children. The program is sponsored by the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Homeschool – Earth on the move

Participants learn about earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis and geysers using models and entertaining practical activities – our four geological catastrophes, Friday, January 10, 1:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. Open to all ages. The whole family is welcome. Chris Eaton is the lead educator. Information and registration at 978-464-2712. Fee: Adults, free, $ 10 for children, $ 14 for non-member children. The program is sponsored by the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Girl Scout Program – winter exploration

Description: Try snowshoes and experience winter like a snowshoe hare, whose big feet prevent it from sinking into the snow on Saturday, January 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. Take a guided hike, look for animal tracks and other animal species, and discover how animals and plants have adapted to winter weather. This program fulfills the requirements of the “Trail Adventure” badge for daisies and brownies, but is open to all levels. If there is no snow, we get to know the different types of snowshoes and try them on. Leader: Jennifer Reilly, group program coordinator.

For more information and to register, call 978.464.2712. Sponsored by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. Fee: $ 8 child member, not member.

Tuesday volunteer days

Learn about nature while helping with a variety of real estate, maintenance, and environmental management projects such as gardening, construction and property work, path clearing, game viewing, and animal care. Independent seasonal projects are also available on Tuesday, January 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. Projects are primarily outside, but inside projects are sometimes required. Ability to work without supervision required. From 16 years. Come once or every week and become part of our growing group of volunteers. For more information, contact: Cindy Dunn, 978.464.2712 EXT. 8707. Funded by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. Free.

Together with more than 100,000 members, Mass Audubon looks after 35,000 acres of nature reserve, offers school, camp and other educational programs for 225,000 children and adults annually, and is committed to sound environmental policies at local, state and federal levels. Mass Audubon was founded in 1896 by two inspiring women who worked to protect birds. Today Mass Audubon is one of the largest and best known conservation organizations in New England.

Every year, its nationwide network of nature reserves receives almost half a million visitors of all ages, abilities and backgrounds and serves as the basis for our work. To support these important efforts, call 800-AUDUBON (800-283-8266) or visit www.massaudubon.org