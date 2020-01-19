Athol Daily News - broadcasts at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary

Published: 1/19/2020 4:39:19 PM

Mass Audubon, committed to protecting the natural environment of Massachusetts for humans and animals, will hold these events at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sancturary:

Owl Prowl family

Saturday, January 18, January 18, 2020, 5-7 p.m.

Fee: $ 7 for adults, $ 4 for children, $ 9 for adults, $ 6 for children

Description: Owls are fascinating birds. Did you know that some species breed in winter? Or that they can be very vocal when building territory and communicating with friends? Learn all about owls in an indoor introduction, followed by a short hike to watch out for nearby owls and other nocturnal wildlife. Open to families with children from 5 years old. For more information and to register, call 978.464.2712. Sponsored by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Volunteer days on Sunday

Sunday, January 19th, 1-4am; free.

Description: Learn about nature while helping with a variety of real estate, maintenance, and environmental management projects such as gardening, construction and land work, clearing, wildlife viewing, and animal care. Projects are primarily outside, but inside projects are sometimes required. Joinery skills welcome. Nature lovers appreciate. For all ages, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 978-464-2712 in the Sanctuary. Funded by Mass Audubons Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Tuesday volunteer days

Tuesday, January 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m .; free.

Description: Learn about nature while helping with a variety of real estate, maintenance, and environmental management projects such as gardening, construction and land work, clearing, wildlife viewing, and animal care. Independent seasonal projects are also available. Projects are primarily outside, but inside projects are sometimes required. Ability to work without supervision required. From 16 years. Come once or every week and become part of our growing group of volunteers. For more information, please contact: Cindy Dunn, 978-464-2712 x8707. Sponsored by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Preschool history and nature lesson – ice & its crystals

Friday, January 24, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fee: Adult, free, $ 3 for children, $ 4 for non-membership children

Description: Experience an hour of nature fun with your offspring. We’ll read an engaging fairy tale book, craft a take-away craft, and walk with lead educator Chris Eaton on one of the sanctuary’s beautiful trails. Participants are invited to play and socialize for another half an hour in the classroom or on the playground. For children from 2.5 to 5 years. For more information and to register, call 978-464-2712. Sponsored by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

Hands on With Fiber Arts – Schafschur & Wollkarde

Friday, January 24, 1 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Fee: USD 10 for adult members, USD 14 for adult non-members.

Description: Meet the herd of sanctuaries and learn how to shear a sheep. Using sheep’s wool, you will learn how to clean, sort, and card wool to prepare it for spinning. Leader: Chris Eaton, lead educator. For more information and to register, call 978-464.2712. Sponsored by Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary.

