Athol Daily News – Brazal scores under regulation and OT, the islands beat the Bruins 3-2

Published: 12/19/2019 22:44:43

Modified: 19/12/2019 22:44:32

BOSTON – Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as the New York Islanders defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 Thursday night.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand's attempt to prolong the shooting was thwarted by Islanders goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov made 27 saves while New York had a seven-game losing streak with Boston.

The Islanders won four out of five.

Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for Boston. The Bruins are winless in four straight home games and seven of eight overall.

Devon Toews had a chance to end the Islanders in the final seconds of overtime, but lost control of the puck in a breakaway as he approached Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask.

Johnny Boychuk scored for the first time in 21 games, tying the score to 1 when he beat a screened Rask with a blue line shot at 3:26 of the second.

Krug took advantage of two men and tied the game at 2 with 12:36 left in the third period.

Varlamov made a hit with 3:33 left in the second period. He dived through the fold and stole Anders Bjork, who lowered his head in disbelief.

Rask stopped 19 shots for Boston and lost five in a row.

NOTES

Boston D John Moore was struck out in favor of Connor Clifton. Boston is 1-5 since Moore returned to the lineup. … Varlamov has won four straight games. … Charlie Coyle helped out on Bjork's goal. It was his first point in eight games. … Boychuk played for the Bruins for six seasons and left after the 2013-14 season.

NEXT

islanders: Welcome the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Bruins: Host of the Nashville Predators on Saturday.