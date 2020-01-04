Athol Daily News – Boys Hoop: Ward leads young Greenfield team to Athol

Loading...

GREENFIELD – If the first part of the season is an indication, the future could come sooner than later for Greenfield High School.

With the subclasses making key contributions throughout the training, the green wave continued its strong start with another victory on Friday evening. First-year student Maverick Ward scored 20 of his 22 points, a high point in the second half, picking up the keys to Mason Meadows' 20 point performance in the first half. The duo took Greenfield to a 72-40 victory over Athol in a Hampshire League North men's basketball game at the Nichols Gymnasium.

Ward, along with sophomores David Carey (nine points) and Sam Gibson (eight points), show that Greenfield can win games while providing young players with valuable minutes and experience. The wave improved to 4-0 this season, 2-0 in northern HL with the win.

"The energy of the youngest on our team … the expectations for these guys are high," said Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas. "They're going to get minutes this year. They're going to spoil sometimes, it's not going to be perfect, but we're going to stay with them and see what we have here. "

It was a decisive match for Ward, the first-year striker who has only impressed four games in his college career. He took control offensively in the second period, collecting 20 of his 22 points – 10 in each of the third and fourth quarters. Ward did it in various ways, scoring in the post in addition to a pair of 3 pointers. Several of these baskets got assists from Carey, who made smooth passes through narrow windows between Athol's defenders for easy buckets.

Gibson, seeing his first action of the season, hit a pair of 3 points and did a little bit of everything to help Greenfield's backyard.

Athol (1-3, 0-1) was at the start of the match, trailing only 11-10 after a quarter with Mark Ferrari and Vinny Gordon pacing the offensive effort on the road.

Greenfield, however, took control at the start of the second period, as the hosts rushed to a 14-0 streak that quickly turned the advantage into 25-10 with 2:35 left before the halftime.

"They moved to the zone and we really had offensive difficulties," said Athol coach Dan Bevis of the second quarter race. “We had open eyes, but we just didn't convert. We were trying to keep it as close as possible before the fourth quarter because we had a small bench and we got into a lot of trouble. "

Boosting this run in the second quarter was Meadows' game. The tall junior man had eight team points in that 14-0 streak, and finished the first half with 20 points overnight while the hosts took the lead 33-17 in the pause. Meadows finished with 15 rebounds overnight, looking like one of the most dominant players in the Hampshire League.

"The sky could really be the limit for him in what he can do in the Western Mass. This year," said Thomas of Meadows. "When he's involved and engaged, he's a 30/20 guy. Hopefully, to get ahead, we can always count on him night after night. "

Noah Pottinger and Bryce King combined for 11 of Athol's 13 points in the third quarter, while the Raiders trailed 50-30 entering the fourth. The deficit was too large, however, and with Ferrari on the bench after committing a fault in the third quarter, Greenfield managed to back off with a 22-10 advantage in the last stanza.

"It's a typical Angelo team – these kids play hard and fast," said Bevis of Greenfield. "They've obviously taken a step forward in my opinion this year. We are going back to the drawing board and we have a quick turnaround time to prepare to play again (Saturday). "

Athol, who has a game today against his rival Mahar (5 p.m.) at the Mallet Gymnasium, was punctuated by 11 points, the best of Pottinger's team. King finished with nine points while Gordon and Nick Bousquet threw six points each.

Greenfield's Julius Brewington added seven points in the win, and Jake Sak followed with four. The Green Wave is seeking five straight wins to open the season on Monday night as it hosts Franklin Tech for an independent competition.