Athol Daily News - Boys' Basketball: Turners Falls catches up from a distance and wins against Mahar

TURNERS FALLS – Chace Novak and Anthony Peterson launched the offensive for the Turners Falls boys’ basketball team on Wednesday evening.

Peterson scored 24 points, with Novak finishing with 19 points for the Thunder in the home game against Mahar Regional in the Hampshire League South in 57:44.

The duo cleaned up from outside against Mahar. Novak hit three 3-pointers during the game.

Peterson was on the rise at the start of the competition, scoring 12 points in the first quarter alone, with the Thunder building a double-digit lead.

“It’s all teamwork,” said Peterson. “We worked on it in practice. Open blows and think that everything is going well. All as a team. “

Peterson hit several midrange drivers and added two 3-pointers.

Turners Falls (2-7, 1-3 HLS) took the lead with 19-8 after the first quarter and thwarted several comeback attempts with clutch outside shots.

“Basketball is a running game,” said Peterson. “You just have to control it. If you are in defense, stop them and then you have a run. We just have to win. Every game at once. “

Turners Falls struggled to start the season but may have had the best game of the season against the senators, especially on the defensive.

“We aimed to keep it below 50 points tonight,” said Turner’s Falls coach Gary Mullins. “If we keep them under 50, we have a chance to win the ball game. I thought they were trying hard. We didn’t give them a second shot. It was huge. “

Peterson and Novak controlled the glass with 16 and eight rebounds, respectively. Early in the fourth quarter, Mahar’s Charlie Barnes hit a short jumper to shorten the Turners lead to 44-36.

Peterson had the answer from deep and made the 47-36 notch heading in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“We took a few pictures,” said Mullins. “We have a couple of big baskets. Hopefully we can put together some wins. We have taken a step in the right direction. “

Mahar (4-4, 2-2) had a difficult start with three sales in the first three possessions, which led to an immediate break for coach Chad Softic.

“Very disappointing in us,” said Softic. “Three sales to start the game.”

Sales were a problem for the senators, and shooting was not the goal. The senators shot 30 percent from the ground and 25 percent from the arc.

“There was no self-correction,” said Softic. “Too often we hit the ground this season and think we’re better than the other team. We are simply not. “

The senators are playing in Greenfield on Friday night.

“We have to play Mahar basketball again this week,” said Softic. “Revise the other teams and outsmart them. Have awareness. We had no consciousness tonight. Peterson and Novak … look open all night. “

Matt Lyesiuk led the senators in nine attempts with 10 points and three 3-pointers.

Novak hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to increase the lead to 17-6 before Marcus Stole stole and crossed the line.

Sanders scored five points for the thunder.

The run allowed the Thunder to enter the second quarter with a two-digit lead.

Peterson struck an open 3-pointer in the second quarter and put Turners 31:16 ahead during the break.

The senators used a press to reduce their lead to nine points in the third quarter.

Zack Notre (six points) took a quick break before a 3 pointer from Gavin Sullivan.

Novak and Peterson answered for the thunder and increased the lead to 44-30. Novak did it with a basket and a foul, while Peterson pulled on a sweater to slow Mahar’s attempt at comeback.

Jaden Whiting held up well in three-point defense against Barnes.

Jake Tenney scored seven points for the senators in the third quarter.