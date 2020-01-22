Athol Daily News - Boy's Basketball: Turners Falls Brings Important Victory Over Mohawk Trail

BUCKLAND – It was a roller coaster ride of a season for the Turners Falls boys basketball team.

After the 2-2 start, the Thunder skipped their next five games as they struggled for a consistent winning formula.

Turners tried to change everything in the hope of getting a postseason bid and took on a modest winning streak in two games against Mohawk Trail on Tuesday night.

A quick rocket launch by the Thunder gave them a 17: 9 lead after a quarter of a year, and thanks to a 58:51 victory over the Warriors, the series grew to three games.

“We did some nice things to take the lead,” said Turners coach Gary Mullins. “Then we did some bad things and they got involved again. Hopefully we can understand that we can win ball games when it ends. “

The Thunder (5-7) drove the hot shooting from Chace Novak, who finished with 26 strong points.

Novak made it out of the depth early and scored three 3-point goals in the first quarter to give Turners the early edge.

Seeing the ball run through the tire gave him confidence early on when he finished six shots from downtown.

When Mohawk (1-9) started to assert himself against Novak, the junior penetrated and found teammates that were marginally open, which resulted in a simple look.

“It boosts my confidence by 100 percent,” said Novak of the quick start. “I see a few going through the net and from that point on my mind is about to shoot. When they close, I drive and try to eat. “

After a strong offensive start for Turners, the Warriors merged defensively in the second quarter.

Mohawk held the thunder to only three points in the second half to come at half within four, 20-16.

Mullins was not happy with his team’s game and wished they had extended their lead during the break.

“I think we can improve defensively,” said Mullins. “We couldn’t shoot the ball tonight. We couldn’t take any pictures. In the first half we could have gained 15 points, but we continued to blow easily.”

Novak warmed up again in the third quarter to breathe in Turner’s life. He scored 11 points and lost a pair of threes. However, Mohawk’s second security guard Tyler Dubreuil responded, keeping the Warriors in play by scoring nine points in the quarter. Dubreuil climbed to the rim and drove four buckets in a traffic jam.

Mohawk went into the fourth round with 39: 31, but the Thunder was too late to assert himself with a two-minute lead of 54: 43.

A late push from the Warriors brought them within five, but a few late free throws sealed the victory for Turners.

For Mohawk, who has lost his last nine games, it is something that will be particularly highlighted in the future to find a way to play a full 32 minutes.

“Boys did some good things tonight,” said Mohawk coach Darren Schmidt. “We just have to find consistency for a full game.”

Dubreuil and Reuben Bassett each had double doubles for the Warriors, Dubreuil ended with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Bassett scored 13 points and snapped 11 boards.

For Turners, Anthony Peterson finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds and Marcus Sanders had eight points and seven assists.

Peterson didn’t have the best game off the ground on Tuesday, but when he and Novak connect, the sky is the limit for thunder.

“It’s very helpful,” Novak said of his connection to Peterson on the floor. “He’s my big man, so he sets up screens for me, he gets my rebounds. It’s a pillow that I can fall back on when I don’t meet. It’s a nightmare when we are both there.”

The Thunder will face Greenfield with confidence on Thursday and hopes to use their last three wins as a springboard for a big second round this season.

“I think we can make it to the championship,” said Novak. “That’s the goal. That’s all we’re looking for. If we keep playing as we’ve done recently, we can do it. We won our last three games on Thursday, which boosts our confidence driving the green field. They are a good team, so we have to fire. “

Mohawk wants to return to the winning streak against Mahar in Orange on Thursday.