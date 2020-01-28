Athol Daily News - Boys Basketball: May be the fourth (quarter) with Athol

NORTHFIELD – After the Athol High School basketball team gave up their double-digit lead, they needed a big fourth quarter against Pioneer Valley Regional on Monday night.

The Red Raiders, which received contributions from various sources, achieved the run they needed for a 59:45 victory over the Panthers at the Messer Gymnasium.

“I am very happy with the result,” said Athols coach Dan Bevis. “We talked about having energy from the start and I thought we did it. We could do a few things defensively. “

Athol took the lead at 22:11 in the first quarter. The Panthers got back into the game in the third quarter.

“Basketball is a running game,” said Bevis. “Sometimes you are on them and sometimes they are on you. You just have to adjust. We look better in the second half. “

In the third quarter, Jared Hubbard scored Pioneer 3 points in a row (4: 9) to end the game at 34. From then on, the Red Raiders ran a 25:11 run to end the game.

Since the postseason is still a goal for the Red Raiders, the importance of each game increases. Bryce King scored seven points with four assists for Athol.

“It was a must for us,” said King. “We basically have to win. We are only looking for impulses for the future. We just have to make a giant surge. We beat a good team. You defeated Greenfield. That means we can beat Greenfield. If we can beat Greenfield, we can beat anyone. “

The Red Raiders (4-9) used their size to their advantage and scored many points in the color. Strikers Mark Ferrari and Noah Pottinger both had big games in the house.

Ferrari scored 14 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Pottinger scored 12 points with seven boards.

“It was nice to have a certain size,” said Bevis. “We want to focus on scoring in the color. I thought we could do that tonight. Overall, I am satisfied with our performance. “

Pottinger hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give Athol a 2-ball lead in the fourth quarter.

Pioneer shook off a slow first half and ran behind the Red Raiders behind 19 points from Troy Emond and 14 points from Hubbard.

According to head coach Scott Thayer, it was difficult for the young Panthers to overcome the slow start.

“We came out the first half and we looked dead,” said Thayer. “We didn’t look like we had energy. At the moment, our error rate is low.”

After two free throws from Ryan Potter, the Panthers were within striking distance of 46-41 in the fourth quarter. The shots did not get in the way of Pioneer.

“If you try to dig yourself out of a hole, it’s difficult,” said Thayer. “Everything that goes wrong is enlarged. You don’t see the little successes along the way. The ability to get the open shot is a success. “

Athols Vinny Gordon hit a big three-pointer corner and brought Athol 53-43 in at the end of the fourth quarter. Gordon had one of his best games of the season with 14 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

Athol scored a 9-3 lead in the first quarter after a 3-3 win from Gordon.

Later in the quarter, King pushed into the starting position and drove the baseline before finding Pottinger for a 3-hand that secured Athol a 23:11 lead over the second quarter.

Pioneer played a good second quarter to fill the gap during the break.

Hubbard scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter to get Pioneer back on its feet.

In the fourth quarter, Emond Gordon’s 3-hand followed with its own to reduce the deficit to 53:46, but Athol replied with two successive baskets. Ferrari hit a swimmer in color before King Gordon found himself alone to increase the lead by double digits.

Athol plays at Turners Falls on Thursday while the Panthers host the Smith Academy.

■ In the JV action, Pioneer survived a 3-point attempt in the last second and scored a 65-63 victory.

Connor Mahony earned 22 points, Aedan Erickson 16 points.