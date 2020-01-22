Athol Daily News - Boy's basketball: Hubbard heads Pioneer's green field

NORTHFIELD – As the game turned into a troubled, chaotic game on Tuesday evening in the second half, it was certainly a welcome surprise for both teams in a tense knife high school when there was a quick attack.

Enter Jared Hubbard.

The Pioneer Valley Regional School’s Sophomore Guard rose on the occasion with high stakes in the fourth quarter. Hubbard drilled 3-point points in a row in the middle of the final phase of a one-point game, resulting in a separation spurt that was desperately needed and which proved difficult to get points. He scored 10 of his team’s last 11 points and finished the game with 21 points to take the Panthers to an incredible 51:46 win over Greenfield High School in an independent boys’ basketball competition.

“We wanted this game. The teams counted us all year round, so it was a nice thing, ”said Hubbard. “It’s Greenfield Pioneer, just a little rivalry we have here. We all have a lot of friends on this team, we all want to brag about them throughout the year. It was a huge win for us.”

Hubbard clung to a lead of 40:39 with a lead of 5 minutes and 18 seconds and prevailed with the two big 3, which extended Pioneer’s lead to 46:39.

Greenfield (7-3) reduced the deficit to 46-43 thanks to double packs from Henry Zwart and Sam Gibson, but Hubbard lowered four free throws in the final minute of regulation to seal the deal.

Pioneer head coach Scott Thayer said Hubbard’s fourth-quarter 10-point placement was exactly what the doctor ordered.

“Jared struggles a bit with his shot,” Thayer started. “Not that he didn’t play hard or anything, but I just said to him,” Hey, relax, just play like Jared Hubbard. “I think he did that tonight. You can see the player he is. He played the way he usually does tonight.”

Pioneer (4-6) played most of the first half from behind, but never got too far from the pace. The Green Wave led 15:15 after a quarter and extended their lead to 19:11 at the start of the second round after a Mason Meadows fast breaker was immersed.

The Panthers were able to create some defense pressure with a pinch zone that extended to a three-quarter and sometimes a full-space press. Towards the end of the second quarter, the hosts ensured a steady increase in sales, were able to earn money aggressively and close the gap. Liam Bradley-Curtis put on a layup after making a turnover, and Hubbard followed with a 3-pointer to bring the deficit down to 29-28. A Jayden Fox layup just before halftime had locked the teams in the locker room by 30.

“We didn’t start the game, but we stayed with it,” said Thayer. “We emphasized that in practice to stay with it. Keep the belief and believe because we have been having problems lately. Much of it is that the ball has not yet hit the tires, so it is this little one Quit mode. Greenfield played well, Mason is a load and you have to reconcile fire with fire. “

Meadows scored Greenfield’s first six points after a pause and the guests led 4:05 in the third with 36:33. However, Pioneer responded with a 5-0 run to close the frame, and a Hubbard traffic jam led the Panthers 38:36 to the top of the fourth run.

The drought on Greenfield lasted nearly five minutes between the third and fourth quarters, and the Wave could never again take the lead after Hubbard’s bucket finally brought Pioneer to the top in the third quarter.

Despite a squad shrouded in youth, the Panthers played relatively evenly on the track. Hubbard and his teammates shortened the game and worked the ball around for most of the shot time. His three consecutive hands ensured the necessary victory.

“We were out of control somehow,” Hubbard said at times about his team’s performance. “We slowed it down, we just had to take good pictures. The clock was in our favor, we were up on the scoreboard, we just had to play and we did that today. “

Thayer was impressed with the maturity of his young team.

“We showed some patience and balance in the fourth quarter,” he said. “Offensively, we slowed down and let the clock run. Let’s put our legs up so we can go back and defend at the other end. I thought the kids did a great job without panicking where to go. A week and a half ago, two weeks ago, we would have panicked. This result would probably have been different. That is the growth you see. “

At times in the fourth quarter, Pioneer had three newcomers and one newcomer on the ground. Pain has increased this season, but Hubbard hopes Tuesday’s win can steer the Panther in the right direction as a big week of street games against Frontier (Thursday) and Belchertown (Friday) continue.

“Last year, our seniors and veterans lost our nerve. We all have to improve this year, ”said Hubbard. “Today was the perfect example of everyone getting involved. Energy was great, effort was great. We dug it up and won. After this win, tomorrow will be a great workout. We have games on Thursday and Friday, so hopefully this is a game that will lead to more success. “

Thayer agreed, because the win was the second in a row for the Panthers after four losses. In 10 games, they are back within a call distance of 500 (4-6).

“It’s a starting point,” said Thayer. “Sometimes you have to bottom to get back up. I think we have reached a point where we are no longer what we used to be, but we are now becoming something else.”

Fox got 17 points for the Panthers, while Troy Emond followed with seven points.

Meadows led Greenfield with 20 points, his fourth attempt with more than 20 points this season. Zwart threw nine points, while Julius Brewington and Jake Sak each scored six points. The wave is now drawing their attention to an increasingly interesting matchup on Thursday night when they face Turner’s Falls at 7pm.