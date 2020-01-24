Athol Daily News - Boys' Basketball: Greenfield shakes out the defeat with an impressive win over Turners Falls

GREENFIELD – Two nights after a heavy Pioneer defeat, the Greenfield boys’ basketball head coach, Angelo Thomas, wasn’t entirely sure what he would get from his club on Thursday night. What he got surely pleased the earlier GHS appearance.

The Green Wave stormed out of the gates against rival Turners Falls and kicked off the game with an 18-0 run that spanned most of the first quarter. While the blazing thunder, which had won the last three games in a row, closed the gap several times, Greenfield managed to keep her at a distance on the way to a 63:49 win in a crossover competition in the Hampshire League at Nichols High School ,

“With teenagers in general, you never really know what you will do in everyday life. Jumping on them at 18-0 was a great character show,” said Thomas from his team. which fell to Pioneer, 51-46, two nights earlier in Northfield. “I was very happy with it, very proud of her.”

Six different players scored points at the start of the night in Greenfield’s 18-0 run, and Turners only made it when Jaden Whiting scored a free throw with 1 minute and 48 seconds in the opening area.

“I think I want to start the race again,” said Turner’s head coach Gary Mullins with a smile. “I don’t know what happened there to be honest. I don’t know why we started the game that way. I thought we could defensively turn around (on the green field), but if we didn’t, they would meet us easily. “

After the opening deficit, Turners (5-8) managed to get off the mat with a 12: 2 run at the beginning of the second quarter, before returning 22: 13 in the single-digit range. But Greenfield (8-3) scored another impressive goal. This time Greenfield prevailed with a 40:18 lead over the guests and scored an 18: 5 victory in the last quarter of an hour.

“Turners is a tough team,” said Thomas. “They fought back as if I knew it, but I was happy with the effort tonight. Much of this game, especially at this level, is due to effort. “

Thomas also praised the game by Junior Henry Zwart, who drew the difficult task of marking Turner’s sniper Chace Novak. Franklin County’s top scorer, who came into play on Thursday with an average of 17.8 points per game, is often brought back into play quickly by Novak’s outside shooting. However, Zwart stayed with him and pushed the ball out of his hands all night, and the Turners junior was kept in check with five points.

“I’m very impressed with him on the defensive,” said Thomas von Zwart. “I think he’s a defender now. We’ve used him on the best offensive players on other teams. He can do that for us. He’s long, he’s fast, he understands angles.

“Novak, if he hits one (3-pointer), he can hit eight of them,” the greenfield coach continued. “It was good not to let him get into this offensive stream, and it is an honor for Henry Zwart.”

In the second half there were several points at which Turners fought back within range. A 13: 4 run at the beginning of the third quarter, interrupted by a 3-pointer from Brendan Driscoll, had the visitors in the picture with 44:31 with 2:40.

Another Driscoll 3 ball kicked off a 49:39 game at the start of the fourth quarter, but every time the thunder attacked, Greenfield had an answer. Mason Meadows scored two consecutive hits to suppress the threat, and Maverick Ward buried a 3-pointer for a quick 7-0 breakout with a 4:30 lead. The line never fell below the rest of the way in double digits.

“We attribute the fighting to the children,” said Mullins. “You didn’t tip over. It was a tough game. I’m amazed at how emotional it was out there.”

Meadows led all goalscorers with 22 points, with 15 coming in the first half when Greenfield played out the considerable advantage. David Carey put together one of his best games of the season, scoring a season high of 14 points – his first double-digit run of the season – while supporting the team’s impressive defensive performance. Ward also recovered with a good performance when the newcomer scored 13 points and drove 14 rebounds in an all-round success that was praised by his head coach.

Driscoll hit a season high of 14 points to show Turners the way, and Anthony Peterson (12 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks) and Whiting (10 points) put him in double digits. Marcus Sanders scored six points and distributed six assists.

Greenfield plans to celebrate a winning streak with a home game against Belchertown on Monday night, while Turners heads to Frontier to play a challenging game in South Deerfield.