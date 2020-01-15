Athol Daily News - Boy's Basketball: Gibson Sparks Greenfield To Hit Mohawk Trail

BUCKLAND – It was exactly the kind of game the Mohawk Trail basketball team wanted to play against Greenfield on Tuesday night.

The warriors made things messy by gently relieving the offensive rhythm of the Green Wave and forcing multiple sales that resulted in simple buckets.

In the end, however, it wasn’t enough to take the surprise when Greenfield settled in the second half and scored a 62-55 success in the Hampshire League North on the road.

“The energy level has increased for us,” said Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas. “That is the difference in almost every game. If the energy level is good, we are good. If it is not, we are not good. For three quarters of this game, the energy level was not good.”

One of the players who helped Greenfield was security guard Sam Gibson.

The wave (6-1, 3-1) held a 31-29 lead in half, but the energy was still low for the team. Gibson changed this by coming to the edge for two buckets and scoring four of his 10 points in the game. With some confidence, the second continued to attack the can, and three possessions in a row were able to penetrate and pull a pair of Mohawk defenders.

After the Warriors (1-7, 0-4) committed to stopping him, Gibson surrendered to the great Kenny Adams, who did three wide-open layups in a row, around the wave towards the end of the third quarter between 42 and 38 to place.

“Sam gave us a big spark,” said Thomas. “He entered and had some templates and took a few shots. He definitely helped us and picked us up a bit. “

However, Gibson wasn’t just great on the offense, as he invented several steals at the back of the press to prevent the Warriors from going on the offensive.

“I was just trying to get us going and get my teammates to do it,” said Gibson. “I am the point guard. As soon as I get it going, everything will start.”

Mohawk security guard Tyler Dubreuil got the Warriors off to a good start. The second team swiped back-to-back steals and converted them to points at the other end before taking a quick break and ending an and-one to give Mohawk a 10-4 lead in the middle of the first quarter bring.

Dubreuil ended the game with 17 points.

“Tyler has come a long way for us in the two years we have had him at college,” said war coach Darren Schmidt. “He works hard in practice and he’s the guy who always wants to get better. I’m glad it shows in the games. A lot of our boys brought a lot with them tonight. A lot of people did a lot of good things for us.”

Mohawk led 14:13 after the first eight minutes, but a big second quarter from wave newcomer Maverick Ward put Greenfield halfway ahead.

Ward scored 12 of his 15 points a second and threw a pair of 3s on the ground, two and four shots from the charity streak.

Franklin County’s newcomer and leading scorer Mason Meadows, who finished 11 points, fell by the wayside.

Much of the Warrior defense’s success was due to sales, and the hosts did not allow Greenfield to aggressively find a stream.

“The goal was to slow them down and limit their attack time and limit their shots,” said Schmidt. “The game plan was to contain Meadows and Maverick Ward and limit their shots. We did most of them well. I wish the results were different. “

The wave scored Mohawk 16-14 in the third quarter to take a 47-43 lead into the fourth. Both teams swapped baskets for much of the quarter, but four late free throws by Greenfields Henry Zwart sealed the win.

Greenfield will be back tonight when it welcomes Northampton to a fascinating independent competition at 7pm. Mohawk independently maintains Pioneer on Friday night.