Athol Daily News - Boy's Basketball: Frontier uses size to overtake Pioneer

SOUTH DEERFIELD – The back walls and rims at Goodnow High School survived the basketball team of the boys from the Frontier Regional School on Thursday evening.

The Red Hawks flew against the Pioneer Valley Regional School and landed four times in the 74:34 win in the Hampshire League.

Peter Carey had one of his best all-round games of the season for Frontier and ended up with 15 points, seven blocks and nine rebounds.

Carey electrified the crowd in the first quarter with two violent attacks on the rim in the transition.

“It wasn’t just me,” said Carey. “I think everyone who plays great really helps me to play individually. We can really spread the floor and split the ball. “

Collin Boudreau participated in the campaign with two of his own dunks. Carey used its size against the young Panthers and scored 11 points in the first quarter.

“Size doesn’t matter, I always try to get to the tire,” said Carey. “When you have such a size advantage, it’s difficult not to use it.”

Frontier started quickly against Pioneer and took the lead with a 13: 3 lead in the first quarter, four minutes and seven seconds ahead.

At the end of the opening period, the lead grew to 25-11.

“It is important that we work hard from the start,” said frontier coach Ben Barshefsky. “We don’t want to dig holes. Our boys beat a good Pioneer team tonight. They played very, very well.”

The inner game opened the frame and front shooters were locked and loaded from the outside ready to fire.

“It’s great if we can or we can,” said Carey. “We get a bucket no matter what. I think we had a lot of people to do tonight. It gives them a lot of confidence. No matter who we kicked out of there tonight, we just made it. “

According to Barshefsky, Carey got off the ball well.

“He’s done a better job in space in the last few games,” said the Frontier coach. “He’ll get there.”

Carey watched most of the second half from the bench while the game was in the hand.

The Red Hawks (9-3) scored seven 3 points for the game. By interruption, the lead had grown to 37-18.

“Whether you have a few giants inside or not,” said Barshefsky, “if you are able to score the basket, the girth can open up.”

Jared Hubbard scored eight points on Tuesday with two three points for the Panthers (4: 7). This was an impressive victory over Greenfield.

“We are young with inconsistencies in performance levels,” said Pioneer coach Scott Thayer. “It escaped us. You are very good. They have a lot of size that is difficult to manage. “

Both teams played reserves for most of the fourth quarter.

“I think we were a little intimidated when we came here,” said Thayer. “You go in here and see a two-meter child. Then they throw down a few dunks. I tried to tell them it’s only worth two points. I’d rather they do that than do a couple of threes. “

Gabe Gochinski scored three 3 points for the Red Hawks, with Brett Robinson (eight points) and Sean Richter each adding two more. Gochinski (13 points) and Richter (12 points) were both double-digit. Boudreau added nine points for the red hawks.

With the reserves on the floor for the Red Hawks, the point guard Iain Spearance named several sets that led to simple baskets near the edge in the fourth quarter.

“Our inner ball movement was good all night,” said Barshefsky. “We found tailors. We went to the back door and found her. It was nice to see. “

Sam Glazier played solid minutes for Pioneer in the fourth quarter and ended with six points. Both Jayden Fox and Troy Emond scored five points.

Frontier will host Turners Falls on Monday, while Pioneer will visit Belchertown tonight.