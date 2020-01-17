Athol Daily News - Boys Basketball: Franklin Tech ends 12-0 against Hampden Charter

TURNERS FALLS – In a basketball game a lot can change in a short time.

The Franklin Tech team followed Hampden Charter School of Science 59-50, 1:37 behind, when Garrett Cole converted a three-point game to give the Eagles some energy.

Franklin Tech ended the game with a 12-0 run to score a 62:59 win in Tri-County North on his home court.

“It was the intensity that changed,” said Eagle coach Tim Artus. “At half-time we talked about changing the intensity. We talked about it again when I called Time Out three minutes before the end. It was about getting the energy where it was needed to achieve the desired result. “

After Cole’s basket and free throw, Tech stopped at the other end and ran down the course, where Bailey Young appeared on the left corner and popped home with a 3-pointer to set the Eagles 1:18 to 59-56 the clock ,

It wasn’t long before Franklin Tech (7-4, 2-1) struck again as there was another stop at the other end, which resulted in an Ausikaitis loss to the Eagles. 58, with 50 ticks remaining.

A missed show and distraction from the wolves (6-2, 0-2) gave Tech the ball under the basket, but a trip brought the ball back to Hampden Charter with 30.1 seconds on the scoreboard.

Since the wolves did not have to shoot with the lead, the Eagles had to commit either theft or a foul.

Tech chose theft first, but a failed attempt resulted in a foul, but Hampden Charter wasn’t yet in the bonus. On the subsequent arrival, the wolves were sloppy with the ball, resulting in Young being stolen.

Young went into the paint, but missed his first attempt, got the offensive board, but also missed the second attempt. Eagle attacker Justin Littlewood pushed the rebound into the hands of Cole, who took a dribble and went into the goal, but was fouled and sent him 11.8 seconds ahead of the line.

The senior calmly took his turn and skipped the first at 59 before fighting for Franklin Tech’s lead with the second.

“It changed the whole environment of the game,” said Cole. “After that, they lost all confidence. I did the whole game about free throws because they were the last person to want that. I only knew I had to get the ball if we wanted to win it. “

In a last goal attempt, Hampden Charter could not get the ball over half the court because Cole stole a pass and was fouled with 2.7 ticks remaining.

“It felt great,” said Cole. “I saw it, the boy freaked out and wanted to throw it somewhere.”

He made both free throws again and a full-court attempt by the wolves was unsuccessful to win.

“This is a good win for us,” said Arthur. “We learned how to win a game as a group. In this regard, it’s a great growth game for the team. It was a game they didn’t want to give us, they showed it in the second quarter. We have proven to ourselves that we can win a game like this. “

Cole ended the race with 21 points and 20 rebounds when the Eagles needed him the latest.

“Very happy with his way of playing,” said Arthur. “Garrett is one of those players who are incredibly talented, but he is also willing to do all the little things to help us win. He’s ready to mistake it for rebounds, he’s ready to make sure he’s in the right position, he’s communicating with teammates. He does a lot for this team. “

Franklin Tech took a 14-9 lead after the first eight minutes of the game, but a second quarter of 21 points from the wolves left the Eagles 30-28

In the third round, Young slammed three 3s to keep tech in the game while Hampden Charter’s offense was boiling, opening up a 50-43 lead in the final quarter of the game.

Young ended the game with 25 points on six 3-pointers.

“He is a competitor.”

The Eagles will be back in action next Friday, battling Duggan on the way.