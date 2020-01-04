Athol Daily News – Booming "Patriot Way", "Titan Way" Clash in Playoffs

Loading...

FOXBOROUGH – When Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson sacked coach Mike Mularkey after losing to the Patriots in the postseason round robin after the 2017 season, he relied on his past to chart a course for the future of the Titans.

Five days later, Robinson, who made his NFL debut as a scout with New England from 2002 to 2013, hired Mike Vrabel – three-ring Super Bowl winner as linebacker with the Patriots – as his new coach.

With former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan already on the list, Vrabel has added more New England-related players and staff. This group included former Patriots assistant Dean Pees as a defensive coordinator, the 2015 Super Bowl savior cornerback Malcolm Butler, and ball carrier Dion Lewis.

It seemed like a transparent effort to plant seeds in New England's Tennessee, coach of Bill Belichick, a disciplined, team-oriented culture, "Get the job done", known as from "The Patriot Way".

"Isn't that the street where the cinema is located?" Vrabel joked this week, when asked what the nickname meant to him.

Two seasons later, the efforts of Robinson and Vrabel, combined with a boost from the former Miami Dolphins quarterback and sworn enemy of the AFC Patriots East Ryan Tannehill, culminated on Saturday in a clash with openness that the Titans seem to be striving to emulate.

True or not, Vrabel said the links between the teams were not in his mind.

"This is not my career, my eight years in New England," said Vrabel, who coached the Titans to a 34-10 victory over New England in Nashville last season. "It's about the Titans and our preparation to go up there and face a team that has won three Super Bowls in the past five years. They are 8-0 at home during this period. They have defense # 1, they have the best coach, they have the best quarterback, so it's quite a challenge. "

The Patriots will face one of the hottest teams before the playoffs. The Titans have won seven of their last 10 games to earn second place in the playoffs in three seasons and the first under Vrabel.

Ryan was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, winning Super Bowl rings in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. He said he had learned lessons of his time with the Patriots who stayed with him.

"This is a new season and we have to play well on Saturday. It’s the only thing I learned from being a patriot, ”he said. "It doesn't matter what you did, it doesn't matter if it's" in Cincinnati "or whatever. It's a playoff game at a time. You have to give everything you have. # 39; s not a best of seven, it 's not a best of five. "

New England's defeat to Miami in its regular season final relegated it to the wild cards for the first time since 2009, when it lost 33-14 to Baltimore. The Patriots are 2-1 in wildcard games under Belichick and "best quarterback" Tom Brady, but never made it to the Super Bowl when the playoffs opened as a 39; team with joker during their era.

"We have a chance to do a revenge tour," said Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy. "What better way than to start with Tennessee, which we lost last year. It’s a great motivation. We were not satisfied with our performance. They enter our house. What better way to start for the playoffs. "

NO NOSTALGIA

As Brady prepares for his 17th season, he says he doesn't think about the future beyond Saturday.

The 42-year-old has more playoff wins (30) than any of the other 11 starting shifts expected in this year's combined playoffs (26). But he also has a contract that expires after the season and could face free agency entry for the first time in 20 years of his career.

"I'm not much for nostalgia," said Brady. "I'm just pretty focused on what to do. This week has felt like every other week for the past 20 years. … I haven't thought about these things. I wouldn't think of these things anyway. It has been a normal week for me. "

HIGH POWER OFFENSE

Tennessee found different equipment when Tannehill joined the line. The Titans have averaged 6.94 yards per game since entering the week 7 starting lineup – the best in the NFL in that period. They averaged 406.2 yards on total offense with Tannehill entering, third behind Dallas (424.1) and Tampa Bay (416).

Tannehill not only led the NFL with a score of 117.5 career best assisters, but Pro Bowl forward Derrick Henry led the league with 1,540 yards rushing. They also have a 1,000-yard receiver in rookie A.J. Brown, who ranked second in the NFL with an average of 20.2 yards per catch.

NO KICKER NEED

The Titans are on their fourth kick this season, although Greg Joseph has not yet attempted to score since he was signed to replace Ryan Succop. Tennessee is the last in the NFL to convert a horrible 44% of the field goals. This helps the Titans lead the NFL by scoring touchdowns in the red zone with a 75.5% clip.

BIG PLAY FOCUS

Tennessee also led the league at the head of the NFL with nine passes of 50 yards or more. Brown has four touchdowns of at least 50 yards, joining Isaac Curtis (five in 1973), Willie Gault (four in 1983) and the Randy Moss Hall of Fame (five in 1998) as the only recruits with at least four of those affected since the merger.

Overall, the Titans finished fourth in the league with 121 big games (runs of 10 yards or more or passes of 20 yards or more).

The New England defense was fourth in the NFL, allowing opponents to score on 48.3% of their opportunities in the red zone. The Patriots only allowed three sets of passes of 50 yards or more.

HEALING

The Titans have been limited to high school since Butler broke his left wrist on November 3 in a loss to Carolina. Then starter Adoree & # 39; Jackson injured his foot on December 1 in a victory in Indianapolis, which kept him away from the last four games. Jackson has been fully training this week. His return would allow Tennessee to use Tramaine Brock Sr., an Arizona pickup wire picker, for depth instead of starting in front of Ryan.