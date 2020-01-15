Athol Daily News - Bingo for the upcoming baseball event

Published: 1/14/2020 9:41:39 PM

Modified: 01/14/2020 9:40:50 PM

Greenfield Minor League Baseball will host a bingo night at the Greenfield Elks on Saturday February 1st.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m., bingo starts at 7:00. Lottery items and items are offered for the live auction.

youth Basketball

GMS beats Pioneer

Maggie Provencal lost 17 points on Monday, leading the Greenfield Middle School girls basketball team 30: 5 past Pioneer.

Anna Bucala had three points in the win, while Laura Stebbins, Caitlyn Davenport, Mackensie Goncalves, Abby Carlo and Sophia Rotkowicz each had two points.

Stella Verlander played well on the defensive.

■ In another middle school basketball promotion, Angel Castillo had 15 points and Logan Cormier added 12 to lead the Athol Royalston Boys Middle School through Smith Academy [50-24] on Tuesday.

Colby Goodwin had six points in the win, while Ethan Bacigalupo and Connor Cox each had four points. Ethan Heuer put three points and Bradley Warner, Eli Wein and Landon Mallette each had two points for Athol.

■ It was a monster defensive performance for the Greenfield Middle School Girls team on Tuesday against Mohawk, in which not a single point was lost as the wave earned a 24-0 win.

Maggie Provencal led with nine points and Anna Bucala with six points. Amelia Keeler and Zoe Noughton-O’Connor each broke two points.

Mackensie Goncalves and Abby Carlo played a great defense to force the shutdown.

Junior Varsity

The Athol boys’ basketball team lost to Renaissance in Springfield [49:36] on Monday.

Connor Mahony led the Red Raiders with 11 points.

The Dilan fountain came into play with eight points.

Shoot KOC Hoop

The Greenfield Knights of Columbus Council 133 will hold its hoop shoot on January 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the Greenfield YMCA.

The competition will be open to all Franklin County girls and boys aged 9-14 from January 1st. The age group winners will also qualify for the District Championships at the Greenfield YMCA in February.

Registration begins at 3 a.m. and the competition takes place immediately afterwards.

If you have any questions, please contact Lou Grader at 413-774-2848.

Rec-League

Lobsang Rabten scored 10 points on Saturday to lead the Timberwolves over Erving, 41-33, in a Greenfield Co-Rec Grade 3 and 4 basketball game.

Bodie Burke also had 10 points in the win, while Landen Benz had eight points. Nick Prasol had a great defensive day with three blocks.

Carter Leate’s 12 points led Erving.

On site

The Greenfield 7th and 8th grade boys basketball team knocked out Tantasqua, 43-39, at Greenfield High School on Saturday.

Jonathan Breor led with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jacob Blanchard, Caleb Murray and Hugh Cyhowski each scored eight points.

The Wave will play South Hadley at Greenfield High School on Saturday.

ice Hockey

Petrin alumni game

The 28th annual David M. Petrin Alumni Game will take place on Saturday February 15th at 4:30 p.m. at the Collins-Moylan Arena in Greenfield. The game will include Greenfield High School and Green Wave Alumni. Contests include articles from the NHL and AHL. Entry is $ 6 for adults and $ 5 for students.

All proceeds will go to the David M. Petrin Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to Greenfield High School graduates each spring.

All GHS and Green Wave hockey alumni are welcome to play. The number of participants is limited to 30 skaters and two goalkeepers. Interested alumni should call Larry Petrin at 413-773-9250 and leave their name, phone number, and graduation year.

For more information or to find out how you can donate, please contact a member of the Petrin family.

FCHA

Matt Lavoine and Trevor Kuchieski scored a 2-2 draw between Pioneer Valley and Bantam Green at the Fitzpatrick Arena in Holyoke on Sunday.

Dylan Archer and Eathon Bryant posted assists, while Will Cowie scored 17 net saves. Archer, Will Miskovich, Jaxon Lavallee, Jayson Smith, Brodie Gagne, Hunter Smith and Evan Galli played well on the defensive for FCHA.

To run

Sleigh bells train

The annual 4-mile winter carnival road race in Greenfield takes place on February 1st at 10 a.m.

Start and finish is Hope Street in front of the Hope & Olive Restaurant.

Register online at www.runreg.com or on the day of Hope and Olive from 9 a.m. For more information, contact Greenfield Rec. Department 413-772-1553.