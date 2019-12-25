Athol Daily News – Bills Trying To Reverse The Scenario Against New England

Loading...

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Tre’Davious White knew little about the one-sided rivalry between the Bills and the New England Patriots before arriving in Buffalo. He quickly caught up.

"Since I got here, before I even played my first game, I was sitting at the Buffalo Wild Wings and I was alone and I was eating and the Patriots were running," said White. "It was a Thursday night, and just a random guy came up to me," You have to beat these guys. ""

The Bills have come a long way since the Whites' arrival in 2017. They have won second place in the playoffs in three years. They won 10 games for the first time since 1999. Yet they have yet to overthrow the Patriots, who have dominated East AFC as well as the Bills for the past two decades.

The burgeoning Bills (10-4) will have the opportunity to reverse the scenario on Saturday when they set out to face the Patriots (11-3) in a battle between division rivals.

"This is our next challenge," said Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. "It's not like we have proven much. We just knocked down the challenges that lay ahead. So that we can get to where we want to go – it's hanging a banner here – we have to manage the Patriots. … These are the playoffs for us. The playoffs start early. "

This is perhaps the best luck in Buffalo to date. The Bills are on the rise after a 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday Night Football which earned them a playoff break. A week earlier, Buffalo held Lamar Jackson in check and pushed the Baltimore Ravens to the brink in a 24-17 defeat. And during Thanksgiving, the Bills won a landmark 26-15 road win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo has yet to beat the Patriots under coach Sean McDermott, who is the driving force behind the Bills' turnaround. The Bills have only three wins against the Patriots since 2003 and have never beaten New England in a game that Tom Brady started and ended. Brady holds a record 31-3 against Buffalo, the most quarterback wins against a single opponent; he also has more touchdowns (69) and 300 yards (11) against Buffalo than any other team. Buffalo did an admirable job of containing Brady and the Patriots during the week 4 meeting between these two teams.

The quarterback finished with the fifth worst assist in his career (45.9), completing 18 of 39 attempts for 150 yards, no touchdown and one interception. New England had only 11 first attempts (versus 23 at Buffalo) and finished with 224 yards on the net. Defense chose the Steelers' Devlin Hodges quarterback on Sunday night, leading Buffalo to victory with five interceptions. White had two such interceptions, tying him with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore for the league lead.

"It has been under construction since 2017," said White. "I was McDermott's first choice and I was the start of the new reconstruction. I don't take it lightly and it is something that I will cherish and I have the impression that we built it and that we are still going there, this is not ; is not a finished product. "

White was named the only selection of Buffalo's Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, which was bittersweet for the third year corner. White has established himself as one of the best corners in the league – after replacing Gilmore in Buffalo – but the Bills were disappointed that no other player was honored. They know that only continued success can bring about this change – starting with a victory over the Patriots.

"They are the best for a reason," said McDermott. "They have been pioneers in terms of some of the things they do situationally, in terms of personnel, I'm operationally and in the field sure how they won games. In many ways, the rest of the league is chasing them from this point of view. "

"This is a challenge for us," said Hughes. "A sophomore quarterback didn't win because God knows how long against Belichick, but we are thrilled with these challenges. That's what makes football exciting, and the guys in this building are eager to go there and test it. … We are delighted to write our own story here. "