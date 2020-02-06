Athol Daily News – Big plans for Winchendon Community Park

Submitted: 2/5/2020 9:43:49 PM

WINCHENDON – About four dozen residents and community leaders gathered at Winchendon American Legion Post 193 to take a look at plans for what could become the newest outdoor venue in northern Worcester County.

The event was organized last week by the Winchendon Community Park Committee, which oversees what is locally known as the 43-hectare Ingleside property on the north coast of Whitney Pond. The property, which includes a soccer field, three structures and many hectares of forest land, was acquired by the city about five years ago in a property exchange with the private Winchendon School.

The proposal that was presented on Thursday evening was for the construction of an amphitheater and parking spaces. The stage is said to be on the south side of the building, with seats for 300 people, so that the public has a view not only of the playing area, but also of the pond.

Commission President David Romanowski said his panel is working to transform the park into a community resource, as well as a catalyst for promoting economic development in Winchendon. The Robinson Broadhurst Foundation, which finances a variety of community projects and goals, approached the committee last fall with a proposal to fund an open-air amphitheater “and associated infrastructure” in the park, Romanowski said.

“We were very satisfied,” he said with a big smile. “This gives Winchendon a unique source; a destination that offers the community both economic value and pride in our city. ”

Various options for the amphitheater were presented by a team of Boston-based Abacus Architects and Planners, led by business manager David Pollak, and by Shauna Gillies-Smith of the Somerville landscape architecture company Ground, Inc.

Julia Patten from Abacus, the project manager of the park project, presented various options regarding the potential location of the amphitheater, the complexity of the amphitheater – such as building a “heavy” or “light” performance phase – and the possible location of parking spaces to accommodate the public. The general idea is to park 100 vehicles and possibly identify locations for off-site parking.

In the evening it was also discussed how the house, the garage and the horse barn could best be used. The committee hopes to set up a lifelong learning facility in the park and one or more of the structures can provide the space needed for such an effort. The second floor of the barn is seen as a potential indoor performance space.

One of the problems with transforming the house and the shed for public use, Pollak said, would be the need to equip each with a lift to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. That, he said, would contribute significantly to the cost of the project. The installation of wheelchair lifts would not meet the guidelines he said.

All involved seek further input from the community to determine the best strategy for progress. Yet Pollak said that the hope is to start work on the amphitheater early next year. Plans for the buildings will follow.