Published: 1/10/2020 8:11:32 PM

Modified: 01/10/2020 08:10:53 PM

BOSTON – Outfielder Mookie Betts signed a $ 27 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Friday, the largest annual salary for a referee player.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to a $ 11 million deal to ensure that Boston doesn’t get pay settlements with two of its biggest stars.

The Betts deal last winter exceeded the $ 26 million agreement for third base player Nolan Arenado that led to negotiations for an eight-year $ 260 million deal.

As a four-time all-star and four-time gold glove winner, Betts is qualified for a free agency after this season.

He was voted American League MVP in 2018 when he reached a leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs and then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

Bradley is known for his spectacular outfield games, but his racket has been a strain at times. It is streaked and hits .315 in June with five homers and 14 RBIs, but only .225 for the entire season, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs. He led the league in putouts and assisted as a midfielder.

Boston also acquired right-handed Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for shortstop Angeudis Santos. Infielder Marco Hernández was designated for the job.

Brice, a 27-year-old relief pitcher, had an ERA of 3.43 in 36 games last season.