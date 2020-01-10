Athol Daily News - Baylor ends UConn's first home win streak with 98 games

Loading...

Published: 1/9/2020 9:46:01 PM

Changed: 09.01.2020 9:45:19 p.m.

HARTFORD – Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor put in a dominant fourth quarter to beat UConn 74-58 in first place on Thursday evening.

UConn lost a win when he set his own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. Huskies’ home defeat took place on March 12, 2013 in the final against Notre Dame.

Baylor (12-1) led the fourth quarter with three goals, and in the first few minutes of the final phase neither team could go on the offensive. The Huskies cut the deficit by 6:36 minutes from Christyn Williams to one. Then the defending national champions took over.

The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to postpone the game. The run started with a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith ended up with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

UConn (12-1) did not score a basketball for Williams’ jumper until Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the last minute and decided the game.

Christyn Williams scored 21 points to lead the huskies.

This was UConn’s first real test of the season. Since 2007, the Huskies (12-1) have played at least one team in the top five before the New Year. This season, the only ranked opponent before Thursday that UConn competed against was the number at the time. 16 DePaul.

While UConn hadn’t been tested this season until this game, Baylor suffered the only season loss at the Paradise Jam tournament over Thanksgiving. 5 South Carolina.

Baylor had taken the 33:25 lead towards the end of the second quarter when UConn coach Geno Auriemma called for a break. The Huskies then scored the next nine points before Baylor hit the last basket before half-time and led the break 35:34.

The Lady Bears extended the lead to 55-52 after three quarters. The Huskies had a chance to make it a one-point game, but Walker missed a layup a few seconds before the end. Auriemma slammed her hands on the scorer’s table in disgust after missing it.

STREAK-BUSTER: This was not the first time Baylor finished a streak of UConn. The Lady Bears overtook UConn last season, ending the 126-game series of huskies.

Busy month: UConn has three more games against leaderboard teams in the next few weeks. On January 23, Tennessee will be number 23 in Connecticut. On February 3, the huskies encounter Oregon number 2 and fourth in South Carolina on February 10.

TIP-INS: The Lady Bears also defeated UConn last season when the huskies ranked first. The two wins are Baylor’s only wins over a No. 1 team. … These two teams have won 1: 2 since 2010/11, with UConn winning 339: 18 and Baylor winning 324: 24. … UConn will be elected for the 500th time in a row next Monday. … A large number of WNBA trainers and GMs were present and examined Cox, Crystal Dangerfield, Cooper and Juicy Landrum. … Caitlin Bickle was playing her first action for Baylor in over a month after being operated on to repair a partial tear in her right meniscus. On February 19, 2012, the winning streak at UConn ended with 99 home games against St. Johns.

NEXT: Baylor receives Oklahoma on Sunday, and UConn receives Houston on Saturday.