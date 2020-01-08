Athol Daily News - Basketball for boys: Mahre's Notres later basket lifts past Pioneer

Loading...

ORANGE – As usual, Zack Notre used to play in color.

The robust striker scored the basket for the boys at Mahar Regional School in Tuesday’s 56-54 win over Pioneer Valley Regional.

“It was like any other shot,” said Notre. “I was just trying to win the game.”

Except after this shot, Notre’s teammates swarmed him out at Grzesik-Bixby High School when the home crowd got angry.

Notre sank the shot after an offensive rebound, with no time left to secure Mahar’s win in the Hampshire League South.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Notre. “We were down. Everyone did the job. “

4.5 seconds before the end, the senators stormed near their own bank. Matt Lyesiuk found Charlie Barnes pulling hard before pulling up for an in and out sweater.

Notre shot to the weak side, grabbed the rebound, and used glass to shoot the buzzer. The final gave Notre 10 rebounds for the game along with eight points.

The senators (3: 3, 1: 1) fought back after a deficit of 49: 42 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Pioneer’s Ryan Potter opened the fourth with a 3-hand. Then it was Troy Emond’s turn with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Panthers a seven-point advantage.

During the fourth quarter comeback, Jake Tenney, Noaha Chabot, Lyesiuk, and Barnes made all the key baskets to delay Mahar a shot.

“We were in a really bad situation,” said Mahar coach Chad Softic. “As disappointed as I was, we really showed character in the last five minutes. Everyone has contributed. The game could have gotten away from us. “

At one point in the first half, the Panthers were nine points behind. A strong third quarter supported by Emond’s shooting closed the gap for Pioneer.

“Big energy, big effort and toughness,” said Pioneer coach Scott Thayer of his team. “That’s how we want to play. I know we lost and the kids are disappointed. But the joy they had was stress-free.”

Jared Hubbard struck a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining, to give Pioneer a 52-49 lead, but Lyesiuk tied the game on the following ball for Mahar.

“We made a lot of mistakes, but we played through adversity,” said Thayer.

Pioneer’s Jayden Fox and Chabot swapped their baskets for game 52-52 in the final seconds.

Emond (18 points, six steals), Hubbard (13 points) and Fox (10) each achieved double-digit scores (2-3, 1-1).

Tenney had a big game for Mahar with 16 points, nine came in the third quarter when the senators needed a kick.

Gavin Sullivan intensified the Mahar offensive in the first quarter. Sullivan found Notre among them with a brisk pass that led to an easy score.

Some sales slowed Mahar’s offensive in the second quarter, but a Notre putback put Mahar 21:12 in the lead.

Potter’s penetration contact cut the lead to 23-16 in two minutes. Pioneer kept running and Hubbard slammed a 3-pointer down before Emond stole it and hung up on it. Mahar led 24-21 at halftime.

Emond linked the game at 32-32 with 4:33 in the third quarter.

Pioneer took the lead, 40-39, when Fox brought in the paint in less than a minute in the third minute.

Aden Santana hit a big 3-pointer in the third quarter to take Mahar 42:21 in the lead.

Pioneer is back with Drury tonight, while Mahar is up against Belchertown until Friday night’s showdown in the Hampshire League South.