Athol Daily News – Authorized by the NCAA, Dibaji Walker ready to play a big role for UMass

AMHERST – Sunday morning, Matt McCall received the news he had been waiting for four months.

It took just over 30 hours for UMass to face Akron in his non-conference final when the third-year coach learned that Dibaji Walker had been cleared by the NCAA. The game plan against the Zips hasn't changed, but McCall suddenly had to make sure Walker, who was transferred to UMass this summer from Cleveland State, was ready for his debut.

The first thing on the agenda was to make sure that Walker was as comfortable as he could play with the Minutemen's starting lineup. There wasn't much reason for Walker to train with the first unit while his waiver was still being processed, so McCall said it had become a priority during this Sunday practice.

"There weren't a lot of reps with these guys and I'm sitting at training in Cleveland and these guys even say," We didn't even play with him "" said McCall. "He has to get more reps with these guys, so we tried that day that day."

When the news was announced on Monday, it ended a long process that left McCall, Walker and his family frustrated and confused. While his former Cleveland teammates were allowed to resume activities at their new schools in November, Walker still had no response from the NCAA.

He admitted that the pending match had cost him dearly and that he was becoming more and more pessimistic day by day, so he said that he was excited when the good news finally arrived on weekends. end last.

"The process was long and I got a bit lost in the process," said Walker. "I sort of lost hope while playing, so it surprised me that I was allowed to play. The hard part was just trying to stay mentally and physically ready. "

To make matters worse for Walker, he was ill earlier this season, which he said did not prepare him to play physically if he had been cleared at the time. But he got back in shape and felt ready for his debut against Akron.

It wasn't just another game for Walker, however, given that the contest was set in his home state, Ohio, and that he had many friends and family to watch him play. He wanted to pretend it sounded like a regular game for him, but he couldn't finish the sentence on that thought.

"I can't say that, it was unlike any other game," said Walker. "I wouldn't say I was outside of myself, but I felt more pressure this game than any game. I don't really know how to explain it. "

Walker said he expected to be brought back to the game, but McCall had different ideas. The coach surprised Walker with how much the second was actually in the match. Walker played 16 minutes and shot 1 of 7 from the ground, nailing a crucial 3-point pointer late in the game for his first points with UMass.

McCall said he wanted to make sure Walker had as much playing experience as possible against Akron with Atlantic 10 which starts Sunday at 4 p.m. in Saint Louis. The coach therefore called a lot of wing plays, resulting in a surge of confidence for Walker despite not seeing the ball fall into the net.

"I didn't necessarily know how much I was going to play, and I actually played more than I expected to play," said Walker. "But the fact that I was immediately thrown into the fire and the games called me, in some ways it was a boost of confidence because I didn't expect it But it shows me that my trainer believes in me and I have a staff who believes in me. "

The added body came at the right time for the Minutemen (6-7, 0-0 Atlantic 10), who will always be without guards T.J. Weeks and Kolton Mitchell against the Billikens (11-3, 0-1). The addition of Walker also allows McCall to be more creative with his alignment choices with a real stretch player which can allow UMass to grow or shrink depending on the situation.

"When he's over there and at the small point before, we're so much bigger, we look like an Atlantic 10 team," said McCall. "Obviously he's so talented offensively, but that just gives us a different dimension."

"He's so talented offensively that he can get a bucket when you need it," added McCall. "He can rebound, he is athletic … he can really, really shoot, he just has that natural offensive feeling. We have to keep things simple enough for him when he's in the game, don't call a lot of games . "

