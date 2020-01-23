Athol Daily News - Athol Selectboard supports grant application

Published: 1/22/2020 10:01:54 PM

ATHOL – The Selectboard Tuesday unanimously approved Eric Smith’s proposed application for a direct grant for on-site technical assistance.

The application is sent to the State Department of Housing and Community Development and, if approved, managed by the Montachusett Regional Planning Commission. The city would not receive direct cash payments, but would receive technical support from the Commission.

“We have used this grant in the past to support various local programs,” said Smith, determined to support the board. “There are a few I want to support.”

The first, he explained, is the Millers River Greenway project.

“It seems that this has been going on for 30 years,” he said, “and I’m still trying to get a grip on it and examine the various approaches that have been proposed over time. When we opened the planning forum for last summer the North Quabbin region is one of the reasons that this greenway project may have been brought back and may have been moved towards its implementation. ”

Smith said he, city manager Shaun Suhoski, and David Small, the planning committee chair, had met with Orange representatives in the past few months to discuss the revival of the greenway proposal. Representatives from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, the Regional Planning Association (RPA) for Orange, also participated.

“The idea is to run a project together,” said Smith. Once this is done, we would hold a public forum or meeting to get involved with the actual route that could be chosen, as we could then proceed with the actual design and implementation of the project. ”

The concept behind the greenway is to provide a pedestrian / bike route along the river between downtown Athol and Orange, similar to the North Central Pathway that runs from Gardner to Winchendon.

The second project, which would receive technical support from direct on-site technical support, is concerned with Athol’s urban renewal efforts.

“MRPC is currently working on phase one of the urban renewal planning process,” said Smith. “We had them outside last summer and we ran through the city center. There is an urban renewal planning law on the books, but we also have an EDIC (Economic Development Industrial Commission). So is there any other way to ask the EDIC to do this? These are decisions that need to be made, but it’s all part of the first phase.

“Whichever way we go, we would have to draw up an action plan,” he continued. “Ultimately, we would have to apply to the government and get the funds to implement it, but I hope to get support to complete the second phase.”

A grant for direct on-site technical assistance, supported last year, to phase 1 of the urban renewal project, identifying both the need for a plan and the appropriate place to oversee an urban renewal project. At an early evening meeting of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, there seemed to be general agreement that the city’s Industrial Commission should focus its efforts on downtown Athol rather than focusing almost exclusively on the development of North Quabbin Commons at the confluence of Routes 2, 2A and 32.