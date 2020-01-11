Athol Daily News - Athol Selectboard signs host agreement for marijuana operations

Loading...

ATHOL – The Selectboard barely signed a host community agreement (HCA) with The Botanist on Tuesday evening, a company that plans to build a large marijuana growing and manufacturing facility in Athol.

A spokesman for the company said The Botanist is based in Worcester, but the HCA says its headquarters are on Portland Street in Boston. In Massachusetts, the company has offices in Worcester, Shrewsbury, Leominster and Sterling as well as stores in New York, Florida, Maryland and Michigan.

The board finally voted 3-2 for agreeing to the host community agreement. The members William Chiasson, Stephen Raymond and Holly Young supported the measure. Rebecca Bialecki and Lee Chauvette voted against.

The company’s attorney, Phil Silverman from Vicente Sederberg law firm in Boston, told the board: “This is a project for a manufacturing facility at 706 Petersham Road (Route 32). It will be 100,000 square meters when everything is said and done and we are in operation. Cultivation as well as product manufacturing and laboratories.

“The company is a division of Acreage (Holdings), a national company. Frankly, one of the best companies in terms of expertise and understanding of how this can be done across the country.

“We really think this is a great opportunity,” continued Silverman. “I am thinking in particular of the property we are talking about. This is a little different from the others you talked about because we are really building from scratch. We will build a new building here, a completely new facility. It’s an opportunity to see one of the better facilities you’ll see in Massachusetts. Trying to retrofit buildings is a bit more difficult than trying to do it from scratch. You can do it from the start create the right way. ”

“This is a green space that will be filled with a building,” said CEO Bialecki.

The HCA, presented on Tuesday evening, requires The Botanist to pay the city the usual 3 percent local sales tax and a sales fee, which is also based on sales, to reduce any costs that the city could incur from doing business in Athol.

“The annual fee,” said Silverman, “will exceed 3 percent of gross sales or $ 75,000.” The agreement also provides for an annual donation of $ 30,000 and a one-time fee of $ 5,000 to cover part of the cost of negotiating the agreement. The agreement has a term of five years. This is the maximum allowed by law. ”

Board member Chauvette, who asked City Administrator Shaun Suhoski, asked, “What is the difference between 1620 labs that receive a one-time $ 10,000 attorney fee and this much larger facility that obviously requires additional work from our city employees – and they’re at $ 5,000? ”

1,620 labs are building a cultivation facility with an area between 10,000 and 11,000 square feet on Exchange Street.

Suhoski said the city was new to the review process when the smaller company negotiated its HCA in 2018. He said the city had set up a task force to determine which issues were most important to the city. and a planning consultant had to be hired to provide technical assistance. In addition, more time will be spent legally reviewing previous agreements. These costs have decreased over time.

Bialecki seemed to reflect Chauvette’s concern, saying she doubts that The Botanist would charge half of the amount that previous applicants charged for the one-time fee, especially given that The Botanist, for example, was almost ten times larger will be like 1620 labs.

City Councilor John Barrett replied to a further request from Bialecki that the city was unlikely to open up to legal challenges by setting a different fee for each applicant.