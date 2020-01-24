Athol Daily News - Athol Police Protocol: January 18-21

Saturday January 18th

1:09 a.m. – With a slight disturbance, Exchange Street. When the officer patrolled, the group caused a disturbance. Officer spoke to her about her behavior. She was taken for the night.

1:25 am – Police officer checks suspicious vehicle on Monadnock Avenue. Vehicle pulled into garage.

1:28 AM – The caller reports he was grabbed by the bartender’s arm and she poured beer on his leather jacket, which is now ruined, and wants it to be paid, Hapgood Street. Subject advised to call ODC.

2:05 am – Life alarm for a 61-year-old man with chest pain and difficulty breathing, Main Street.

4:02 am – A caller, reporting a man with a mustache in a brown winter jacket and hood, came to the window and knocked on the door, Pine Court. The policeman contacted the group, who said the bar was open and tried to have a drink. The officer contacted the rapporteur, who had cleaned up the property. Party was sent on the way.

5:30 p.m. – Suspicious motor vehicle in the area, Silver Lake Beach. The parties were ice fishing and the park had run for hours. Parties were sent along the way.

5:39 pm – Transportation at CVS, Pleasant Street and Ivy Drive. So done without problems.

17:56 – Carpooling for the streets Pleasant and Elm. So done without problems.

19:49 – Officer with a stuck vehicle, main and school streets.

7:55 pm – Caller asks to speak to an officer on School Street. Officer requesting FD. Party brought to the Athol hospital.

20:51 – A male party called and said he would like to speak to an officer about another party trying to hit him with a vehicle, Cass Circle. He spoke to the reporting party and said that the incident had taken place two days earlier. Information that was given did not indicate that there was any intention. If you have family problems, you are advised to seek HARPO or 209A in court.

21:19 – Caller requests to speak to a custody officer on Cottage Street. Talked to the reporting party, advising them of estate problems, and went to court to contempt.

10:22 – 911 caller reporting a motor vehicle accident, Main Street. Dale is contacted for tow. National Grid contacted.

10:07 PM – The caller reporting a plow truck damaged her mailbox on Pleasant Street. You spoke to DPW and will speak to the mailbox on Tuesday.

Sunday January 19th

12:16 – 911 call for a burst water pipe, New Sherborn Road; 74-year-old woman unable to reach the shutoff valve because two inches of water has accumulated. DPW water department contacted and on the go. Officer explains that DPW can withdraw if the home owner contacts a plumber. Water pipe turned off.

1:17 p.m. – The party demands free transportation to where they live on Main Street. So done.

6:24 a.m. – The reporting party, which states that their employer refuses to pay them for the last week before their discharge, Templeton Road.

7:12 – 911 Caller indicating that he is unable to go down the stairs and make breakfast for himself, Pequoig Avenue. He is not sure whether his cousin is doing well or not. Matter solved.

8:18 AM – Caller asking to speak to an official about a mini-POD located at the previous address and the landlord tells them that they will not put unauthorized signs on it and will not allow anyone to take him to Union Street. The caller called back and said she was being harassed. All parties have discussed and pointed out legal options.

10:00 – 911 am Call for a woman with low oxygen and high heart rate, North Orange Road.

11:52 am – DCF in the lobby asks an officer to drive them home to Mountainview Road. Officer supported DCF.

2:03 p.m. – Caller reports that there may be an animal in the pond behind Market Basket, Tower Road. Officer checked and it was an otter.

15:53 ​​- 911 callers asked for an ambulance for a 1 month old, short-winded, Reservoir Drive. Greater care is on site.

19:06 – Party in the lobby to report a possible suicide party that has come into their home and is not doing the right thing, South Main Street. She refuses to let him stay with her because of drug addiction. Talked to male party on the roadside.

7:57 pm – Caller reports an unpredictable operator who started bothering her with a headlight while walking and she wants to speak to a policeman on Harrington and Sanders streets. Vehicle with a suitable description could not be found.

21:17 – 911 callers asked for an ambulance for an 80 year old man with shortness of breath and rectal bleeding, Lynde Street. Assisted AFD.

Monday 20th January

6:10 am – Callers asked for an ambulance for an 85-year-old with difficulty breathing, Silver Lake Street. Assisted FD. The subject was transported to the Athol Hospital.

8:12 am – Caller ID she spoke to an officer yesterday and wants to speak to someone else that she hasn’t received her paycheck, Exchange Street. Talked to the caller who was fired from a job and who is holding back her paycheck. Advised her to speak to her manager and gave her the judicial options as this is a civilian matter.

8:26 – 911 caller reports that her neighbor is throwing glass and threatening her on School Street. The neighbor refused to open the door. Talked to other tenants who said he was constantly creating problems. Everyone was advised to call the police if there were any problems.

9:38 am – Walk-in reports missing son, Union Street. BOLO stood up for the Chicopee and Springfield police as this was the area where the party was last located.

10:29 – Dale asks for a welfare check for a male party that doesn’t come to the door and he should be waiting for it, Gibson Drive.

11:37 AM – It has been reported that someone has stayed in the Park Avenue fundraiser. Would like additional patrols.

12:28 – Visiting a nurse requesting a social check for women on School Street. Missed three appointments. Dispatch called the hospital, she is not there, was released half an hour ago. Contacted, everything is fine.

13:06 – The officer spoke to the rapporteur, who had questions about an incident that occurred a few days ago on the main street in the residence. Deployed 209A and 258E worksheets to see if the events are qualified.

14:46 – Party reports that he ran off the street, Gage Road. No vehicle damage and no injuries. Officer come. Motor vehicle owner pointed out complaint.

4:00 p.m. – The policeman came across a vehicle parked on the corner and caused traffic control on Fish and Crescent streets. Disabled vehicle drove on the roadside but in a bad place. Speak to the operator who says she is waiting for her husband from Starretts to stop working. Due to the risk of traffic, it is recommended to park in the private car park.

4:40 pm – The caller wants to speak to a police officer about her daughter receiving harassing calls on Main Street. Recommended registrant and daughter to block the number. Called the number back from the train station and the male participant said he didn’t know the number or why he was calling. The mother of a male party has entered the line and believes that she was plugged into his phone under someone else’s name. No further problems, no more calls are made.

16:48 – Woman would like to speak to an official on a rental issue, Main Street. Has spoken to the reporting party and advised her to speak to an Orange District Court employee about housing complaints.

5:38 pm – Walk-in brings a license and many other cards that he found on the floor in front of the ATM in the Workers Credit Union on Tower Road. Cards in lost property.

6:10 p.m. – The caller wants to speak to an officer about someone who stole $ 300 from his wallet on Main Street. The rapporteur believes he knows who took his money and contacted her on Facebook.

7:07 p.m. – 911, Mann Court, calls for a 67-year-old woman who has had a seizure and is now bleeding from her nose.

21:32 – 911 callers report that their living room is on fire, Silver Lake Street. Officer confirmed heavy smoke. All out of the house at this time. Templeton, Orange, Petersham, New Salem, Erving and Barre on site. Officer wants DPW to be notified to respond with salt to the freeze. National grid on site. Salvation Army on site. Assisted AFD. Stand with homeowners and neighbors.

Tuesday January 21

1:26 p.m. – Officer observed a topic that went between home, South Street. The policeman got out and contacted the group, which took a shortcut to their courtyard on South Street. Everything seemed fine and was sent on the way.

1:35 – 911 Caller asks for an ambulance for a 39-year-old woman who took an unknown amount of medication from School Street. Officer assisted FD on the way to Athol Hospital with FD.

5:43 am – Police officer asks for an ambulance for a prisoner with blood sugar problems, Exchange Street. The police checked the prisoner and AFD was called. The patient refused treatment.

5:51 am – Caller asks for an ambulance for a 79-year-old woman who fell on Main Street. Risk of injury. Assisted FD.

7:11 AM – Caller reports that someone stole their rabbit last night, Coolidge Street. Examines.

8:33 AM – 911 Call from a nurse requesting an ambulance for a male party submitting a suicide statement, Pleasant Street.

12:13 – The caller asks to speak to a policeman who says the house is unoccupied and tenants move back to Main Street.

2:02 p.m. – Catholic charities requesting a social check for a female party who doesn’t answer her door or phone, Craig Street. Female party in bed with a cold awaited Catholic charities until tomorrow.