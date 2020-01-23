Athol Daily News - Athol Police Protocol: January 15-17

Wednesday January 15th

3:10 AM – Officer with a suspicious vehicle from Tunnel Street.

6:19 am – Motor vehicle stop, main and canal street. 32-year-old Daniel J. Williams from Pleasant Street was arrested on charges of crosswalk violation and a warrant.

8:22 am – Car accident on Pleasant Street. The driveway from Pleasant Street School to Pleasant Street was extremely icy. Stand for sand trucks.

8:27 am – Caller asks for help, unknown location, phone rings in Greenfield. Call the Baystate Franklin Medical Center. She is a patient and they will help her.

15:26 – Hospital asks an officer to report that a male group is getting a 209A on Main Street.

17:03 – 911 request a possible overdose of a 29-year-old woman, Main Street. Female party placed under section 12. Overdose on prescription medication.

17:05 – 911 demand a male group who is extremely drunk and has to go to the hospital on Main Street. The party could not share his information because he could not remember. The subject was not drunk and had a severe headache since yesterday. When he arrived at the hospital, he decided that he didn’t want to be treated and was taken home.

18:12 – Female party calling to ask for an officer to help her grandchildren be removed from the house because the father is drunk on Euclid Street. Both units will meet the grandmother. Arrived at the residence and confirmed that there were no problems and the child was safe. Father was not drunk.

6:45 pm – Caller reports that a suspicious man has crawled through his neighbor’s window, Partridgeville Road. Caller approached suspicious man and went in his vehicle. No entry traces at the moment. Belchertown has been advised to look out and try to identify the operator. The officer tried to contact the real estate agent and left a message for her. Due to the conversation, a subject should come to the residence tomorrow to clean it up, according to real estate agents. All parties were advised that this was a major misunderstanding and no entry was made in the apartment. The notifier was also called back with an update and a message was left for him.

20:17 – A male party claims that some kind of “explosive” was fired in a cup on the street before its entrance, Concord Street. Smoke rose from the cup. Officer canceled engine 4, just a plastic cup with a burn mark.

20:33 – Fire engine emergency call, Gage Road. Assisted FD with car fire that was before arrival.

10:17 p.m. Business check, Bearsden Road. Business safe, vehicles were informed about the rules and sent on their way.

10:45 p.m. – Male party reporting that his ex made suicide statements by text, Exchange Street. She said she would shoot up and end everything. Phillipston PD was contacted and informed of the situation. I will check the area. Templeton called PD, declared female party is in custody.

Thursday January 16

1:50 – Officer and female group walking in the library on Island Street. Found that she was crossing to get to her parents’ house on Marble Street. Everything was in order.

4:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.Call for a 54-year-old man passed out / breathing and foaming from his mouth, Main Street. Officers assisted AFD with patients. Upon arrival was awake and waiting for EMS.

8:14 a.m. – Officer transports a student to school who missed the bus, Essex Street.

10:16 am – Motor vehicle stop, Main and Riverbend streets. Quote for violation of red light.

10:47 AM – The caller who reports that an employed contractor has stolen from them, Daniel Shays Highway. The employee must repay the amounts owed.

11:17 a.m. – Caller reports that a neighbor is plowing snow on his property, Green Street.

12:30 pm. – 911 call for an 86 year old woman with chest pain and difficulty breathing, Ella Street. Assisted AFD.

12:48 – Officer examines a suspect vehicle, Templeton Road. Resident registered officer of an aggressive / unpredictable operator from Route 2 through Athol. The officer contacted Templeton PD Dispatch, where the owner / operator of the vehicle is known for malfunctioning and road traffic problems.

13:03 – Employee reports a rabid raccoon in the parking lot on South Main Street. It goes in a circle and follows the incoming patients.

14:20 – Officer helping traffic, Main Street. Supported by two tractor units that drive back to the parking lot to unload the load.

4:00 p.m. – Caller says former neighbors drive past his house and yell at him, Exchange Street. The landlord asked him to call the police. The reporting party was advised to call when the parties passed and their options for a HARPO.

6:33 PM – The emergency caller reports that her son’s boyfriend is walking down the driveway and talking to himself on Main Street. The rapporteur believes that he may not be taking his medication.

7:17 p.m. Emergency Call, South Main Street. The female group was conscious and half awake upon arrival. Assisted AFD.

Friday January 17th

9:01 AM – Caller who says he stepped outside his apartment and requested an apology from his upstairs neighbor and the neighbor came up to him with a baseball bat, Walnut Street. The rapporteur said that his schizophrenia is now out of control. The reporting party left his home because his wife had to hold her back. No threats were made by the neighbor that he would use the bat and he made no attempt to intimidate him.

11:57 am – Caller asks for an ambulance in Concord Street for a 24-year-old woman who fainted in week eight of pregnancy. Drains and cannot hold liquids. Assisted AFD.

13:28 – 911 callers request an officer as soon as possible because he wants a female party removed immediately, Main Street. Offers free transportation to Athol Hospital so the female group can be seen voluntarily.

13:32 – Caller asks to speak to a police officer about the threat to her mentally disabled son on Crescent Street. Son is not in the residence at this time.

2:03 PM – Caller who says that his 47-year-old girlfriend needs an ambulance, Silver Lake Street. She is dizzy, has fallen and cannot get up.

15:19 – Make a statement in the lobby on Walnut Street. After completing the form, the party wanted a police officer to execute a harassment order. Dispatch has indicated that the courts are still open, but he said he couldn’t go because he was legally blind.

15:47 – Motor vehicle stop, Main Street and Starrett Avenue. Quote for SMS, failure to change address and seat belt violations.

16:45 – Party in the lobby to speak to the official about an emergency relief order, Exchange Street. Order placed.

18:40 – The caller indicated that the gates to the transfer station, West Royalston Road, are open. Officer checked building, no problems found. Gate secured.

19:34 – Caller asking to speak to an official about hacked property on Partridgeville Road. I tried to call back three times. No answer / got stuck.

20:07 – The caller said he wanted to speak to an official about another male party that was threatening him, Main Street. Indication of HPO options.

21:24 – Officer with two subjects, Main Street. I spoke to two female parties who said they would take a shortcut to get to Main Street with no problems.

9:45 pm – The caller said there is a lot of noise from the apartment on Silver Lake Street. Talked to everyone involved. The landlord was there to speak to the tenants. All tenants were advised to be polite, keep noise at a reasonable level and stop shouting at each other.